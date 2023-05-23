How are CIOs handling shifts in enterprise IT spending and their role as IT’s “traffic cop?” Commentary by Jay Upchurch, CIO of SAS, and Ray Wang, principal analyst at Constellation research.

How are CIOs handling shifts in enterprise IT spending and their role as IT’s “traffic cop?” I spoke with Jay Upchurch, CIO of SAS, and Ray Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

Among the topics we covered:

Enterprise IT spending is forecast to be up modestly this year. But inside that figure are larger shifts in how companies are spending their IT budget. Overall, what do you see?

CIO budgets: Much of a CIO’s budget is allocated before the year begins. Does a CIO truly allocate funds?

CIO as service provider: As a CIO, what’s your approach to being a service provider to your organization?

CIO as traffic cop: Shadow IT has been – and still is – a major force in tech. How do handle “policing” the tech infrastructure management in your company?

The future of enterprise spending? What trends do you see evolving going forward?

