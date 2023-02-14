How can companies best use social media to build community with enterprise buyers?

I spoke with social media expert Evan Kirstel about techniques and strategies for using social media platforms to build community with enterprise buyers.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you survey the market, what trends are driving enterprise use of social media? Do companies have a solid grasp on effectively using social?

What are a couple of typical weaknesses that companies have with their social media strategies?

How do you recommend they address these shortcomings?

In brief, what are a few best practices for enterprise social media?

Your services? What sets you apart as a service provider in the social media sector?

The future of enterprise social media? What trends do you see in the years ahead?

On this same topic, also see: Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Types & Strategy

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: