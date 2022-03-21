Apratim Purakayastha, CTO at Skillsoft, provides advice for tech job seekers – including biggest skills gaps and top certs – as well as for companies seeking to hire top tech talent.
Among the topics we covered:
- We know there’s currently fierce competition for tech talent. What trends do you see most directly driving the tech hiring landscape?
- What advice do you give to employers seeking top tech talent in today’s tight job market?
- What advice do you give to tech professionals, given that now is a good time to be open to new positions?
- What are the biggest skill gaps, and what certs are the most profitable?
- The future of tech hiring? What do you expect over the next 1-3 years?
