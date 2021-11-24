In the cloud era, digital connectivity is clearly a necessity. Yet many rural communities across the U.S. still lack this necessity, including farmers, who are the country’s backbone. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, approximately 60 percent of American farmers don’t have sufficient broadband access to run their business, while 25 percent have no Internet access of any kind.

Farmer-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes is determined to change that statistic by working with other organizations and government agencies to bring broadband to rural communities. Land O’Lakes is the founder of the American Connection Project, or ACP, which consists of 150 organizations leading various efforts from advocating for investment in rural broadband to promoting long-term digital inclusion of underserved communities.

I recently spoke with Teddy Bekele, chief technology officer at Land O’Lakes, about connectivity challenges in rural communities and how ACP is addressing these networking challenges. Highlights of my ZKast interview, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSpeaks, are below.

ACP focuses on three key areas:

Awareness: The goal is to lead open conversations about the lack of broadband in rural communities. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates roughly 18 million Americans lack access, whereas Land O’Lakes believes that number is closer to 50 million in rural areas.

Advocacy: The focus here is getting other organizations to become advocates for rural broadband-related policies. ACP formed the American Connection Project Policy Coalition with more than 170 organizations spanning different industries.

Action: The organization works with technology partners to propagate wireless signals in areas that lack connectivity. ACP also has fellows taking action in their own rural communities as part of an initiative called American Connection Corps.

Ending The Digital Divide

The following are a sample of key points from our discussion: