The past year has shown us how critical high-speed, reliable connectivity is in our lives. New industry data released March 15 by mainstream data providers Comcast and AT&T explains this in vivid detail. By any measure, the internet usage numbers in 2020 were astounding.

For example, AT&T expects its network traffic to increase upwards of 5X during the next five years, with the majority of customers expected to consume an average of more than 4.6TB of data–and that’s for each person.

As a result, AT&T has revealed its game plan to prepare for that rocket-like growth.

Fiber deployment: The company is expanding its broadband internet service via fiber to more than 3 million residential and business locations in more than 90 metro areas in 2021. Fiber technology not only offers faster upload speeds and more bandwidth than cable, it expands the capacity of the AT&T 5G network, which relies on the availability of wired infrastructure to transmit data.

5G network: During the recent C-band auction, AT&T secured 80mhz of spectrum and a 29 percent share of the available licenses. The company plans to deploy this mid-band spectrum starting at the end of the year. AT&T’s 5G network currently covers 230 million Americans in 14,000 cities and towns, and AT&T 5G+ is now available in parts of 38 cities across the U.S.

AT&T’s 2021 5G plans include:

Sports/Entertainment: AT&T plans to deploy 5G+ in 17 venues across the country by the end of 2021 including stadiums, arenas and practice facilities. This will bring its total to 40+ 5G-connected venues, the company said.

Education: AT&T is committed to bring 5G to numerous university campuses across the country, including University of Miami, Purdue University and others by the end of 2021.

First Responders: Currently, first responders in Houston are experiencing the early benefits of 5G+ on FirstNet. In 2021, public safety will be able to take advantage of AT&T's 5G+ in a way that meets their unique mission needs.

Travel/Transportation: On the heels of launching 5G at Tampa International Airport, AT&T will launch 5G+ at an additional seven airports by the end of the year.

Retail: More than 30 company-owned retail locations will get 5G+ by the end of the year.

Unlimited plans: Customers on any of AT&T's consumer unlimited wireless plans get access to AT&T 5G and 5G+ at no extra cost.

Comcast experiencing big, big user numbers

As the world approaches the one-year anniversary of the widespread pandemic stay-at-home shift (March 16 in California and other states), 2020 traffic patterns reveal a sharp traffic surge in March and April, followed by a transition into a more typical–although still elevated–growth trend throughout the balance of the year.

“The internet was a bright spot during the darkest hours of 2020, keeping hundreds of millions of people connected to work, school, entertainment, and most importantly, each other,” Tony Werner, President of Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable, said in a media advisory. “We’re proud of the years of strategic investment and innovation that enabled us to build the foundation of a high-speed, intelligent network designed to scale to the needs of our most demanding users, and also adapt to unexpected events.”

