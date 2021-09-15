Mark Wayland, Chief Revenue Officer at Box, discusses the evolution of Box and its Content Cloud.

Remote work existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now it is part of every organization, in many cases, permanently.

This fundamental change in the way we work has had a highly disruptive impact on organizations. The more distributed the workplace becomes, the more difficult the challenge of managing content becomes. Organizations continue to use file shares and other clunky content sharing systems. Remote workers are emailing sensitive documents from home offices and cafes using unsecured devices. How we communicate and collaborate is evolving, which means content management must also evolve.

I recently spoke to Mark Wayland, chief revenue officer at Box, who explained how the platform is enabling enterprise users to secure, share, and easily access content in a hybrid work environment. Highlights of my ZKast interview with Wayland, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSPEAKS, are below.

Box repositioned its platform around the Content Cloud—a central place to collaborate, communicate, and store content both internally and externally.

Box is a 15-year-old company that went public about six years ago.

The initial platform centered on collaborating and storing content on the internet.

Box evolved with the proliferation of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.

Governance, security, and compliance became paramount.

Everything accelerated due to the changing nature of work during COVID-19.

Evolution of the company/platform took place when Box introduced the Content Cloud.

Box Content Cloud is different from platforms like Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive.

The platforms are good for personal storage, but not collaborating around content or sharing content externally.

In fact, many enterprises turn off external sharing in those platforms.

Content Cloud comes with best-in-class security and governance, and it’s built around the lifecycle of content.

Content Cloud coexists alongside personal content storage tools.

Most Significant Benefits of Content Cloud

The biggest benefits organizations get when transitioning to the Content Cloud are: