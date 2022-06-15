Over the last decade, a generational shift has taken place in the enterprise: the move from on-premise data centers to the cloud.

Organizations continue to face the same issues they have always faced in networking, but with much less control due to the distributed nature of data, applications, people, and devices.

As organizations move their workloads to the cloud, networks have to evolve. Cisco has historically led the network industry through many of these changes, which it should, given it’s the de facto market leader. The networking giant is constantly innovating to bring new capabilities to market that address the needs of today’s organizations.

Cisco Takes Nexus to the Clouds

I recently sat down with Ish Limkakeng, Cisco’s Sr. VP and General Manager of Cloud Networking, to discuss some of the innovations launching at Cisco Live 2022. The in-person event kicked off this week in Las Vegas for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Highlights of my ZKast interview, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSPEAKS, are below.