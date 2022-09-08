Join a group of edge computing experts as we discuss – using Twitter – the challenges that are shaping the future of edge computing.

On Tuesday, Sept 20, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be The Future of Edge Computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the rapid development and challenges of edge computing. How can we manage and invest in edge now so that we can leverage its greatest future potential?

Special Guests: The Future of Edge Computing

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Tweetchat Questions: Edge Computing’s Future

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

How would you describe the current state of the edge computing? Nascent, still growing, at peak? What key trends are driving edge computing here in 2022? What are the most challenging edge computing issues that are shaping its future? How do you recommend fixing the challenge you pointed out? So, Big Question #1 of 2: What do you see as the future of edge computing over the next 2-4 years? As the future of edge is shaped, is security being adequately addressed? What’s a big myth associated with edge computing and its future? So, Big Question #2 of 2: What do you see as the long term future of edge computing, say a decade plus? What else is important about edge computing – what else should companies be aware of?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

July 19: Getting Started with Low Code / No Code

Aug 16: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

Sept 20: The Future of Edge Computing

Oct 18: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

Nov 15: Building Your AI Deployment

Dec 13: Enterprise Tech in 2023

*all topics subjects to change