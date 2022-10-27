A Keysight executive discusses the rising requirements for bandwidth and the need for better network visibility.

Keysight Technologies, a manufacturer of network packet brokers (NPB) and a provider of solutions to improve network visibility and security, recently announced a pair of 400 Gig products.

Packet brokers intelligently move traffic to the various security and monitoring tools that required network information. Without an NPB, all data is sent to all devices, which requires a product like a firewall to pre-process data before analyzing it. Given the cost of these devices, this might be the costliest way to deploy security and management tools.

Many organizations lack network granular network visibility, which is vital when it comes to cybersecurity and application performance. Organizations used to have specialized security tools in place like a firewall, an intrusion prevention system (IPS), monitoring tools and web proxies, just to name a few. Today, cybersecurity is a mesh of many different tools on the network, all of which require different data sets. With a massive amount of data being generated across networks, having access to the right data for the right set of tools is key.

I recently spoke with Taran Singh, VP of Products at Keysight, about the importance of packet brokers and how the company’s next-generation products are eliminating blind spots in complex, high-speed networks. Highlights of the ZKast interview, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSPEAKS, are below.

The data pre-processing capabilities of NPBs reduce the complexity of medium and large network and security environments. This gives IT and SecOps teams full visibility into what’s happening within their network instead of having to throttle or limit data based on tool performance. The more tools a company has, the more value an NPB provides.

A packet broker aggregates all the data across the enterprise and filters the traffic based on the type of tools an organization has deployed. To use an analogy, it’s like a traffic cop for different types of traffic. For example, if a company has a full email stack of security tools, the packet broker filters the email traffic and sends it to that stack.

Vertical industries have needs that general packet brokers cannot address. Some Keysight packet brokers are designed for financial markets and high frequency trading. Others specialize in the 4G/5G service provider correlation space, where subscriber correlation must happen for data that’s coming from the edge to the mobile network. Then, in the enterprise, packet brokers are customized based on the type of applications companies use.

