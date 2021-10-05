I spoke with Blair Newman, CTO at Neuton, about how “TinyML” is used to deploy machine learning on tiny microcontrollers at the edge.
Among the topics we covered:
- What’s the state of edge computing? There’s some confusion about the idea, and how it relates to cloud – let’s define it.
- What is TinyML? How does it facilitate edge computing?
- I came across these two statements in my research – let’s talk about what they mean:
“TinyML is used only for the inference part of machine learning.”
“Newman and Warden believe that in a timeline of 5 years we’ll start seeing training on the edge too. Techniques such as federated learning will be increasingly important there.”
- What is AutoML? How does it relate to TinyML?
- The future of Machine learning at the edge?
Watch the video:
