I spoke with Blair Newman, CTO at Neuton, about how “TinyML” is used to deploy machine learning on tiny microcontrollers at the edge.

Among the topics we covered:

What’s the state of edge computing? There’s some confusion about the idea, and how it relates to cloud – let’s define it.

What is TinyML? How does it facilitate edge computing?

I came across these two statements in my research – let’s talk about what they mean:

“TinyML is used only for the inference part of machine learning.”

“Newman and Warden believe that in a timeline of 5 years we’ll start seeing training on the edge too. Techniques such as federated learning will be increasingly important there.”

What is AutoML? How does it relate to TinyML?

The future of Machine learning at the edge?Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: