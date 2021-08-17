Vincent Berk, CTO and Chief Security Architect at Riverbed, discusses network visibility and how to transform network and application data into actionable security intelligence.

I spoke with Vincent Berk, CTO and Chief Security Architect at Riverbed, about network visibility and how to transform network and application data into actionable security intelligence.

Among the topics we covered:

How have the complexities of cloud, mobility, and a globally dispersed workforce due to COVID-19 expanded the risk perimeter and surfaces for cyberattacks?

What about the issue of visibility across the network? How is it possible to transform network and application data into actionable security intelligence?

Can you give a real world example of how this security process works?

What do you see as the future of network security? What role will AI play?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: