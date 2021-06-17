WiFi 6, WiFi 6E and 5G are the next wave of wireless technologies that are currently on the horizon. All three promise to deliver higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates to power next-gen devices like the Internet of Things (IoT).

However, the differences between WiFi 6, WiFi 6E and 5G are often misunderstood. For example, many believe that 5G will inevitably replace WiFI. Others think that each one is equally well-suited for the enterprise. This has caused network professionals to scramble to find information on the three technologies to understand what to use where.

To help clear up confusion surrounding these technologies and explain how they’ll coexist going forward, I recently interviewed Chuck Lukaszewski, vice president and chief wireless technologist at Aruba, in my most recent ZKast interview, done in partnership with eWEEK eSPEAKS. See highlights below.

Watch video:

