AI-powered business software website Odoo was named “the most captivating AI-powered tool online” by eDiscovery firm Reveal. Odoo received an average visit duration of 17 minutes and 37 seconds between October and December 2024, according to Reveal; this was more than two and a half times longer on the site than ChatGPT visitors spent on ChatGPT.

Top 10 most captivating AI productivity tools

Odoo: 17 minutes and 37 seconds was the average visit duration. Databricks: 12 minutes and 10 seconds was the average visit duration on the data intelligence platform. Replit: Nine minutes and 31 seconds was the average visit duration on the web-based integrated development environment. Coda: Eight minutes and 34 seconds was the average visit duration on the collaboration platform. Gamma: Seven minutes and 24 seconds was the average visit duration on the presentation website. Replicate: Seven minutes and 19 seconds was the average visit duration on the AI model gallery site. ChatGPT: Six minutes and 17 seconds was the average visit duration. Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude: Five minutes and 59 seconds was the average visit duration. Zapier: Four minutes and 52 seconds was the average visit duration on the workflow automation site. VidIQ: Three minutes and 57 seconds was the average visit duration of the video production assistant.

How these AI tools were ranked

Reveal collated 101 AI-powered tools with the most organic traffic and then ranked them by their average visit duration between October and December 2024 to determine which tool users spend the most time on. The firm said the organic traffic data was obtained from marketing software firm Ahrefs, and the average visit duration data was obtained from analytics tool SimilarWeb. The list was then filtered to AI-powered tools focused on productivity.

Why Reveal focused on productivity

The ability to enhance productivity “is one of the best applications for AI since an AI can analyze vast amounts of data in a fraction of the time it would take for a human to do the same, for example,” said Wendell Jisa, founder and CEO of Reveal, in a statement. “This allows people to work more creatively and efficiently, spending more time on tasks humans excel at.”

With that in mind, Reveal wanted to see which AI-powered tools users spent the most time on, Jisa said. “What is particularly impressive is that, on average, Odoo users spent over five minutes longer on the app than the next best app and over 11 minutes more than on ChatGPT,’’ Jisa said. “This could be because Odoo implements many clearly labeled dedicated AI-powered apps on its platform for optimizing and simplifying business operations, while ChatGPT relies more on the user to figure out how and where it can be used effectively.”