As Black Friday approaches, online shoppers face more than just deals this year—they’re also up against highly sophisticated AI-driven Black Friday scams. Cybersecurity provider McAfee reports that three in five Americans are more worried this year about holiday scams due to the rise of deepfake technology and other tactics.

Alarming Statistics Highlight Rising Threats

During the 2023 holiday season, Americans spent $273.3 billion online while reporting $95.2 million in losses from online shopping scams between October and December. One in three Americans has fallen victim to an online scam during the holiday season. Of those who lost money, nearly one in 10 lost more than $1,000.

The problem is escalating—particularly for younger shoppers. Among those aged 18 to 34, one in three has been duped by scams featuring AI-generated celebrity endorsements. McAfee reports that in the first month of the holiday shopping season alone, it has already blocked over 81,000 malicious links tied to Black Friday scams and Christmas fraud.

What Scammers Use

Scammers are using deepfake technology to create hyper-realistic videos and audio that mimic trusted brands and influencers. Common scam tactics include the following:

Fake Black Friday Ads: Realistic-looking social media ads that direct users to fraudulent websites

Realistic-looking social media ads that direct users to fraudulent websites Imposter Websites: Online stores designed to mimic legitimate retailers

Online stores designed to mimic legitimate retailers Phony Customer Service Bots: AI chatbots that harvest personal information

How to Spot AI Scams

While AI-generated scams are more convincing than ever, the following signs can tip you off:

Visual Inconsistencies: Glitches like distorted facial features, mismatched lighting, or unnatural blinking

Glitches like distorted facial features, mismatched lighting, or unnatural blinking Suspicious URLs: Web addresses with unusual characters or subtle misspellings

Web addresses with unusual characters or subtle misspellings Unbelievable Deals: Offers that seem too good to be true (and likely are)

Stay Safe While Shopping

Keep these tips in mind to avoid Black Friday scams:

Slow Down: Don’t click impulsively; take time to verify deals and sources Use Trusted Websites: Stick to well-known retailers and verify URLs Enable Alerts: Subscribe to email alerts for exclusive Black Friday deals from trusted brands Check Reviews: Use sites like BBB.org to confirm the legitimacy of unfamiliar retailers

For those shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, plan your trip wisely by setting a budget, reading the fine print on deals, and researching return policies.

AI scams and Black Friday frauds are evolving, but vigilance and smart shopping habits can keep you safe. Use technology to outsmart scammers and trust your instincts—if a deal seems off, it probably is. This holiday season, prioritize safe online shopping to avoid falling victim to scams.