Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global economy, but new research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights the troubling reality that more than 70 percent of the world’s economies are underprepared for this technological revolution. As AI accelerates its disruption across industries, economies worldwide must evaluate their AI readiness to navigate this transformative wave effectively.

The AI Landscape: Global Readiness and Vulnerability

BCG’s AI Maturity Matrix evaluated 73 global economies, categorizing them into six archetypes based on their vulnerability to AI disruption and their preparedness to adapt. Only five economies—Canada, Mainland China, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S.—emerged as AI leaders, demonstrating strong investments in R&D, robust talent pools, and thriving AI ecosystems.

On the other hand, economies such as Luxembourg and Hong Kong face significant exposure to disruptions in sectors like financial services and retail. These nations lack the critical readiness required to adapt and thrive, underscoring the widening global divide in AI maturity.

Measuring AI Readiness: The ASPIRE Index

BCG’s ASPIRE index evaluates six dimensions vital for AI strategy: ambition, skills, policy, investment, research, and ecosystem. Artificial intelligence pioneers excel in these areas, with Mainland China leading in patents and academic research, while the U.S. and Singapore dominate in talent development and investment. However, many economies score poorly in R&D and ecosystem development, with limited ability to integrate AI effectively. For these nations, strategic alignment and targeted investments are crucial to closing the readiness gap.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

The report outlines three strategic initiatives to help economies position themselves:

Enabling AI: Build foundational capabilities for emerging economies

Build foundational capabilities for emerging economies Accelerating AI: Strengthen policies and investments in mid-tier economies

Strengthen policies and investments in mid-tier economies Amplifying AI: Lead global innovation and shape AI policies for visionaries

“Policymakers must act swiftly to enhance resilience, drive modernization, and ensure competitiveness,” said Aparna Bharadwaj, a BCG managing director and coauthor of the report.

As AI continues to redefine industries, the divide between readiness and exposure grows more pronounced. Bridging this gap requires bold initiatives, long-term planning, and investments in education, R&D, and infrastructure. Economies that adapt swiftly to AI technology will secure sustainable growth, while those that delay risk falling behind in an increasingly AI-driven world.