AI adoption in recruitment has rapidly increased over the past year, according to HR.com’s “Future of AI and Recruitment Technologies 2024-25” report. The study found that AI utilization in hiring nearly doubled from 2023 to 2024, jumping from 26 percent to 53 percent. The research revealed notable insights about AI’s impact on the success of recruitment processes from the perspectives of HR professionals adopting these technologies. While AI is becoming more widely used in talent acquisition, respondents indicated several areas where tech stacks would require further optimization to improve their hiring efforts.

Insights Into AI Recruitment Technology

HR.com surveyed over 200 HR and talent acquisition professionals from July to September 2024 to glean insights into AI’s integration within recruitment technologies. The primarily North American respondents offered opinions about AI technology’s use and effectiveness when applied to talent acquisition operations such as mobile recruiting, job advertising, and improving hiring efficiency.

Although artificial intelligence is being rapidly integrated into HR software and enterprise technology solutions, satisfaction with these tools is growing far more gradually. Just 45 percent of HR professionals rated their recruitment tech stacks as good or excellent, a mere six percent increase from 39 percent in 2023. This is a mild improvement compared to the vast increase in AI recruitment adoption, suggesting that while many HR professionals are using AI tools for hiring, a disproportionately lesser number are seeing its benefits.

Areas Of Improvement For AI

The study indicated several areas where organizations were dissatisfied with the effectiveness of AI technology, despite many of them applying the tools to these tasks. For example, while 82 percent advertise positions on their company website and 78 percent on job boards, just 32 percent and 53 percent respectively found these tactics to be effective.

Research by HR industry news site HR Brew had similar findings regarding AI’s integration into HR technology. In the 2024 survey of HR Brew’s readers, 53 percent of respondents stated that they currently use AI for HR work. However, when it came to its application, few used the tools for recruitment processes. Just 39 percent used AI tech for recruiting and talent acquisition, 30 percent for onboarding, and 22 percent for workforce planning and analytics.

HR.com’s research reflected optimism surrounding AI for recruitment, indicating that organizations are willing to take advantage of the tech’s AI capabilities. Companies with advanced recruitment tools were 20 times more likely to leverage AI extensively for enhancing talent acquisition strategies and 33 times more likely to use AI for predictive analysis.

While AI recruitment adoption rates soar, organizations with AI-powered HR tools will only experience their benefits by adopting them appropriately into their recruitment workflows. Upskilling and training HR professionals on the effective utilization of AI in recruitment tech is necessary to boost the technology’s success.

