eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Anthropic introduced Claude for Education, a new mode and initiative for integrating generative AI into higher education. Claude for Education is available now.

Anthropic has also inked partnerships with Northeastern University, London School of Economics and Political Science, and Champlain College to allow all students access to Claude for Education.

Learning mode invites students to answer questions instead of handing them answers

The U.S. has rolled out generative AI education initiatives state by state, a gradual process compared to China’s national early childhood AI education. Some worry that U.S. students will fall behind; on the other hand, critics of AI say it will negatively impact kids’ recall and reasoning skills. Anthropic’s Learning mode is an attempt to address the latter concerns.

Learning mode adjusts Claude so that it asks questions instead of directly answering a query, asks students to present evidence for their conclusions, and points out the fundamental concepts of a topic. It can also create templates for “research papers, study guides, and outlines.”

Anthropic’s Learning mode can be accessed within the Claude Projects feature.

Anthropic reaches out to organizations providing tech resources to academia

Anthropic is leaning on several partnerships in order to smooth out Claude’s use in academic settings. These partnerships include:

Joining Internet2, a nonprofit networking and cloud solutions provider for research and education facilities.

Working with Instructure, an educational technology company, to “increase equitable access to tools that support universities as they integrate AI into their teaching & learning.”

“AI is changing what it means to be Ready for Work and, as a future-focused college, Champlain is giving students opportunities to use AI so they can hit the ground running when they graduate,” said Champlain College president Alex Hernandez in an Anthropic press release.

Anthropic launches Claude Campus Ambassadors and Student Builders marketing initiatives

The Claude for Education initiative isn’t just another version of Claude; instead, it’s a tool to help universities “develop and implement AI-enabled approaches.” Many companies adopt the tactic of using generative AI to teach how to use generative AI. After all, if people don’t know how to use generative AI or aren’t comfortable using it, the gradual immersion might convince them to try gen AI. Now, Anthropic is providing support for educational institutions to follow suit.

For example, Anthropic announced the Claude Campus Ambassadors program, a marketing initiative in which students run outreach programs for the company “a few hours per week.”

Students can also submit a brief survey of information about how they plan to use the Claude API in order to get free API credits as part of the Student Builders program. Job or internship projects are not eligible for Student Builders funding.