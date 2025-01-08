eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Apple is currently facing criticism after its AI-based news summarizing tool misrepresented information reported by reliable news sources including BBC News and The New York Times and sent inaccurate warnings to iPhone users. Media groups have requested that the tool, intended to summarize breaking news, be suspended after it was found responsible for disseminating fake news headlines.

Media Organizations Want Swift Action

The argument escalated when the AI tool falsely claimed that BBC News had published stories regarding tennis player Rafael Nadal’s coming out as gay and a premature announcement of a darts championship winner. In both cases, the claims were entirely false.

The BBC filed a formal complaint after AI-generated alerts falsely claimed that Luigi Mangione, an American facing murder charges in the death of the UnitedHealth Care CEO, committed suicide—an incident that never occurred. In November, the AI also wrongly referenced The New York Times as reporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s detention. The pattern of distortion has prompted increased calls for Apple to rectify the serious weaknesses in its AI platform.

Both the BBC and The New York Times stressed the importance of reliable news reporting, particularly when their reputable brands are at stake. A BBC spokeswoman demanded that Apple make quick fixes, warning that such errors might significantly erode public confidence.

Industry Leaders Demand Suspension

Media advocates, including Reporters Without Borders, have joined the increasing call for Apple to suspend use of the AI tool, citing the unprecedented damage it might do to public trust. Alan Rusbridger, former editor of The Guardian, criticized the tool on BBC Radio 4, warning about unchecked misinformation spread by AI and other artificial intelligence risks.

Rusbridger stressed that deploying this technology should be limited to regulated environments to avoid the dissemination of false information to the public. In response, Apple issued a statement acknowledging the issues and pledging to release updates to make it clear that the summaries are AI-generated. A company representative reassured users that improvements are on the way and encouraged them to report any problematic notifications.

“Apple’s intelligence features are currently in beta, and we are continually improving them according to user feedback,” the statement clarified. “A software update coming in the next few weeks will clarify when the displayed text is a summary from Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to inform us if they notice an unusual notification summary.”

Currently, the alerts prominently display the app logos of news organizations like BBC News and The New York Times, giving the impression that they are directly from these sources. It doesn’t, however, specify anywhere that the information comes from Apple’s AI instead of the news outlet itself.

