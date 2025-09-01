Learning a new language can be both fun and daunting. You’re flipping through flashcards, stressing over irregular verbs, and struggling to roll your r’s. Traditional methods work, of course, but thanks to AI, learning a new language can become faster and easier.

Whether you want to order coffee in Spanish or need to know the best way to navigate around Tokyo, you can rely on AI language learning apps to save the day. With gamified learning platforms and conversational AI companions, these smart tools act as your personal language coach, providing tailored lessons, instant feedback, and endless practice sessions that make mastering a new language less overwhelming and more achievable.

Here is a rundown of the best AI tools for learning a new language.

Duolingo Max: Best for gamified daily practice

Duolingo isn’t new to the language learning scene, especially since its mascot, Duo the Owl, has gained considerable popularity on social media. But Duolingo Max takes things to the next level by adding AI features to its classic gamified lessons.

Powered by GPT-4, Duolingo Max offers learners all the benefits of the Super Duolingo plan, plus two brand-new features: Explain My Answer and Roleplay.

The Explain My Answer feature allows you to gain a deeper understanding of your responses with personalized feedback on your answers after exercises, whether you’re correct or incorrect. Meanwhile, with Roleplay, you can practice real-world conversations with Duolingo’s in-app characters. This feature will guide you through various scenarios, such as discussing future vacation plans, ordering coffee at a Parisian café, shopping for furniture, or inviting a friend for a hike.

Duolingo Max lets you practice authentic conversations, get detailed feedback, and build confidence through realistic scenarios.

Advertisement

ChatGPT: Best for flexible conversation practice

If you’re new to language learning and want an AI tool that feels like you’re talking to a friend, try ChatGPT. Imagine having a conversation partner who never gets worn out, never judges your accent, and will happily pretend to be a German professor, an Italian barista, or a sarcastic Parisian waiter.

ChatGPT uses the GPT architecture and advanced natural language processing (NLP) to generate human-like dialogue in response to user prompts. That makes this tool ideal for conversational practice such as role-play dialogues, on-the-spot grammar explanations, or even rehearsing storytelling in your target language. Want to test your Spanish small talk skills before a trip to Madrid? Just tell ChatGPT to act like a friendly taxi driver.

ChatGPT lets you have natural conversations while getting step-by-step guidance and translations to build confidence.

Advertisement

Memrise: Best for learning from real voices

Memrise takes a refreshing approach to language learning by incorporating short video clips of native speakers delivering phrases and words in context. Think about snippets from daily life, like someone casually ordering coffee or chatting with a friend like a local. Memrise uses real native video content to teach you pronunciation, intonation, and colloquialisms for over 30 languages.

One of Memrise’s standout features is its Smart Review system, which uses spaced repetition and adaptive algorithms to effectively reinforce vocabulary and grammar. The platform also features a Private AI Practice mode, where you can engage in realistic conversations with an AI tutor and receive personalized speaking feedback. Together, these tools — along with access to authentic native content — help you build confidence and work toward speaking naturally and fluently.

Memrise offers personalized wordlists based on your learning goals, from travel essentials to professional vocabulary, with AI-curated content that fits your needs.

Advertisement

Honorable mentions: Other AI tools worth a shout-out

Here are other AI tools worth considering if you’re serious about learning a language. Each tool offers something valuable, whether you want structured lessons, casual conversation, or immersive practice.

Babbel

Babbel is a language learning app offering short, interactive lessons to teach you practical vocabulary and grammar for real-life conversations. It uses AU for speech recognition, so you can practice pronunciation and conversation in real-life dialogue.

While it’s less about gamification, its bite-sized lessons that focus on grammar and real-world dialogue make it an ideal language-learning companion. You can learn at your own pace, as the course materials are tailored to your proficiency level, interest, and time commitment.

TalkPal AI

If you’re looking for an AI app for conversational practice, TalkPal AI can be your language partner. This AI language app is a GPT-powered mobile and web application platform that offers interactive conversation and real-time feedback. You can practice real-time conversations in over 57 languages with its AI tutor, engaging in interactive exercises that mimic real-life scenarios.

It also offers different approaches, such as photo mode, call mode, sentence mode, and more, so it’s accessible to users with various learning styles. Plus, you can get language certificates, which you can use for employment, education, and cultural understanding.

Rosetta Stone

The Rosetta Stone app is a language learning platform that uses AI to offer an intuitive and immersive experience. This app is accessible across all your devices, whether you’re using the web version, mobile app, or even learning offline.

It features proprietary speech recognition technology that provides real-time feedback on your pronunciation and helps you learn through its immersive, context-based method. With this AI language app, you can practice anytime and anywhere, whether you’re focused on studying in the library or simply want to listen to 10 minutes of content while running.

Advertisement

Bottom line: AI makes it easier, but consistency is key

AI tools have made language learning more accessible, interactive, and, arguably, less boring than memorizing verb charts. But it’s important to remember that no app, no matter how smart, will magically turn you into a polyglot overnight.

Pair these tools with real-world practice, such as talking to native speakers, watching foreign films, or simply having the courage to order food when you’re traveling abroad (and see if you actually get what you ordered). Think of AI as your learning companion, not a magician. Use these tools consistently, stay curious, and remember that fluency comes from practice, not just technology.

Looking to boost productivity beyond language learning? Check out our guide to the best AI meeting assistants and discover tools that can streamline your workflow.