Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way marketers reach and engage audiences. AI tools extend human capabilities, enabling marketing teams to achieve more with fewer resources. Whether you want to generate personalized content, automate manual tasks, or gain deeper insights from customer data, AI apps are valuable tools for driving revenue growth.

Here’s a breakdown of the best AI tools for marketers.

Jasper: Best for content creation

Creating fresh, engaging content can be one of marketing’s biggest challenges. Jasper makes that process faster and more efficient, drafting everything from blog posts and ad copy to social media updates.

Jasper is an AI-powered writing assistant that uses natural language processing (NLP) to generate high-quality content for your marketing campaigns. Instead of starting with a blank page, you give Jasper a prompt or a few campaign details, and it delivers a polished draft you can refine to match your brand voice.

With Jasper Canvas, you can take it a step further. Canvas is an AI-first workspace that provides a centralized location for your content briefs, visuals, timelines, messaging, and assets. Need a product launch email, a matching blog post, and a few social captions? You can map everything in one place and let Jasper handle the heavy lifting.

Jasper Canvas provides marketers with an AI-powered workspace that combines content generation, SEO insights, and campaign planning tools in one collaborative platform. Source: Jasper.ai

HubSpot AI: Best for customer insights

In marketing, data is everything; it helps you personalize messages, fine-tune campaigns, and keep your audience engaged. As marketing channels get more crowded, you need fresh strategies to attract leads across them and convert them into customers. HubSpot Marketing Hub helps you to do just that, and now with Breeze, your team can connect with customers more efficiently with its integrated suite of AI tools.

Breeze works with your HubSpot CRM to give you practical insights right when you need them. Predictive lead scoring shows which leads are most likely to convert, while HubSpot’s automated content tools help your team create blog posts, emails, and social updates that fit the brand. The result: sharper campaigns that reach the right people and drive measurable results.

HubSpot’s Breeze AI Assistant provides real-time help and meeting reminders directly within your CRM interface, simplifying workflows between sales and marketing teams. Source: HubSpot

Canva: Best for design and visuals

Strong marketing needs great visuals, but not every team has an in-house designer. Canva is a free AI art generator that makes it simple for your marketing team to create professional-looking graphics, presentations, and social media posts in minutes. You can start with a prompt, upload an image, or enter a few details, and Canva will suggest layouts, styles, and color palettes that fit your brand.

Its Magic Design and Magic Write tools are especially useful, as these tools let you generate images, graphics, videos, and even AI art with simple text or image prompts. Free users can create up to 50 images, while paid plans offer higher limits and more advanced features. You can also generate audio or short video clips, making Canva an all-in-one solution for marketing teams.

Canva’s Magic Media feature uses AI to generate custom images, graphics, and design elements for any creative project. Source: Canva

Bottom line: Work smarter with AI

AI is changing the way marketing gets done; it takes care of the time-consuming tasks so you can focus on strategy and creativity. From writing content to understanding your audience and running campaigns more efficiently, AI can make your work easier and more effective.

The best AI tools save time, sharpen campaigns, and let you focus on priorities that matter most. Start by identifying the pain points in your marketing process and exploring AI tools that can help address these needs.

If you’re new to AI, choose a beginner-friendly AI app, sign up for a free trial, and test it on a simple marketing task to see its impact.

Want to dive deeper? Explore how AI is reshaping B2B sales and discover the power of AI personalization in marketing to take your strategy even further.