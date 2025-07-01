eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Road trips are a classic recipe for adventure and a chance to explore fresh horizons, soak up the open road, and create memories with friends and family that outlast any souvenir. But let’s be honest — planning, navigating, and staying safe on the trip can be overwhelming. Fortunately, AI has rolled onto the scene to make your travels smoother, smarter, and a lot less stressful.

Here’s your guide to the top AI tools to plan, enhance, and safeguard your summer road trip in 2025.

Plan your perfect summer road trip with Mindtrip

The secret behind every unforgettable road trip? Rock-solid planning. Mindtrip is an AI travel sidekick ready to do the heavy lifting with its conversational chatbot interface. Think of it as chatting with a well-traveled friend who just happens to know every great hotel and hidden gem. Unlike old-school apps that solely focus on travel logistics, Mindtrip rolls real-time hotel, flight, and activity bookings into one place.

No itinerary yet? Head over to the platform’s Inspiration page to browse road trip blueprints shared by other Mindtrippers and customize their suggestions to make them your own.

Enhance your road trip experience with Roadtrippers

Once you hit the road, the real adventure begins, but so does the nagging feeling that something could go sideways. Cue Roadtrippers.

This AI trip planner is built for both cars and RVs, offering personalized, interactive recommendations tailored to your interests, preferences, and even vehicle type. You can rely on the platform’s vast database of points of interest, from quirky roadside attractions to scenic routes and local dining spots.

You can plan up to 150 stops, perfect for last minute detours or spontaneous “let’s see where this road goes” moments that your regular GPS would never suggest.

Stay safe on the road with Google Maps

When it comes to navigation and safety, Google Maps still reigns supreme. This free online map works on any web browser or as a mobile app, guiding you through more than 200 countries and territories with real-time traffic updates. Recent upgrades now let you estimate toll costs accurately and mark whether a stop is just a quick pass-through or a longer pit stop.

Bottom line: AI makes your summer road trip more efficient, safer, and more enjoyable

AI-powered tools can help you plan, optimize your routes, and spend less time worrying and more time making memories. With these apps, you can personalize your itineraries, dodge delays, and stay informed with real-time alerts for rest stops, emergencies, and bad weather.

Think of AI as your trusty co-pilot that can make your summer road trip safer and more enjoyable.

