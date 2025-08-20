Best AI Apps for Students in 2025

Students and teachers are increasingly turning to AI tools for academic tasks, whether they’re creating a study guide, polishing an essay, brainstorming with peers, or looking for a quick answer. While AI apps can serve as powerful learning assistants, you should use these tools mindfully and ethically. Rather than using them as a shortcut to […]

While AI apps can serve as powerful learning assistants, you should use these tools mindfully and ethically. Rather than using them as a shortcut to learning, view AI apps as collaborative tools that enhance your understanding and productivity.

Here’s a breakdown of the top AI apps for students in 2025.

Notion AI: Best for staying organized

Notion has become the go-to app for planners, note-takers, and anyone who loves color-coding their life. For students who want to keep everything organized and their notes neat, this AI app is worth trying.

Think about keeping your study summaries, to-do lists, book lists, and AI-generated flashcards in one customizable workspace that suits your aesthetic or current vibe. Notion has a wide range of AI features, such as a brainstorm mind map, a weekly meal prep planner, research templates, meeting notes, and more.

Notion also offers a free one-member Notion Plus Plan for education by signing up with an eligible school email address. With this free plan, you can access unlimited pages and blocks, file uploads, and other features ideal for testing the platform before subscribing to a paid plan.

Notion offers easy-to-use templates that help students break down research projects into manageable tasks with trackable due dates and progress.

Grammarly: Best for improving your writing

Grammarly is more than a popular grammar checker; this AI writing assistant is also a valuable tool for brainstorming and even rewriting sections of your paper to match the tone you need to write in. Its free-forever version covers grammar, spelling, and clarity, while its paid version offers plagiarism detection, tone adjustments, and generative AI.

With its generative AI features, you can create anything from outlines to short stories based on your prompts. Remember that Grammarly’s AI feature is a valuable tool to spark ideas, though it’s still better to add your insights. This is why features like vocabulary enhancement, tone adjustments, and clarity suggestions exist to improve your writing, not replace it.

Grammarly’s AI chat feature helps you brainstorm and organize your schoolwork, such as generating a detailed outline for a research paper.

Quizlet AI: Best for exam preparation

If you’ve ever stared at a textbook or study notes but think you won’t remember any of them, Quizlet AI is a great tool to try. This AI app can help you master whatever you’re learning with its interactive flashcards, practice tests, and study activities with its free tool. It covers a wide range of subjects, including arts and humanities, languages, math, science, and social studies.

What I love about this tool is that you can turn any class material into a digestible format. You can transform your slides, videos, and notes into flashcard sets without spending hours organizing the information.

Quizlet AI automatically converts your class notes into easy-to-understand flashcards with a customizable format.

Perplexity AI: Best for quick research

Perplexity AI is an excellent research assistant that answers your questions directly with citations. It helps you break down complex concepts, compare theories, or verify facts using multiple recent sources. Its free plan is generous, offering unlimited free searches, limited pro searches, file upload, and access to a fast AI model.

If you regularly need to explore scientific papers, peer-reviewed journals, and other academic sources, consider upgrading to Perplexity Pro. With this feature, you can easily browse the latest and trending papers for a wide range of topics or industries.

Perplexity AI gives you access to the latest scientific papers and peer-reviewed journals across tons of topics, allowing you to look into academic sources more in-depth.

Bottom line: Study smarter with top AI apps

Whether you’re cramming to study for an exam or need to read through dozens of academic journals, AI apps can simplify your tasks. Think of these tools as a study buddy that helps you understand concepts, find relevant resources, and brainstorm ideas.

While you shouldn’t rely on AI entirely, smart apps are a great way to become more productive and make your student life less stressful. The top AI apps I’ve mentioned offer free versions so you can explore using them before deciding to upgrade to paid plans for more advanced features.