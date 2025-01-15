eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday to accelerate the development of AI infrastructure in the United States. This directive seeks to address the substantial energy demands of AI data centers by facilitating the construction of large-scale facilities powered by clean energy sources. The AI technology powering everything from advanced chatbots to military applications requires immense computing power—which means enormous amounts of electricity.

A recent report shows that AI data centers could consume up to 12 percent of the nation’s electricity by 2028. Recognizing this challenge, the Biden administration has outlined a plan to address the energy needs of these facilities without burdening consumers or compromising environmental standards. “We will not let America be out-built when it comes to the technology that will define the future,” Biden said in a statement, “nor should we sacrifice critical environmental standards and our shared efforts to protect clean air and clean water.”

Leasing Federal Land for AI Growth

Biden’s executive order directs the DoD and DOE to lease federal sites for gigawatt-scale data centers and clean energy facilities. The agencies are tasked with selecting sites with access to high-capacity transmission infrastructure and minimizing environmental impacts. To accelerate the process, the administration will use “categorical exclusions” to speed up environmental reviews, aiming to fast-track permitting for projects that do not significantly affect the environment.

Developers who lease these sites will be required to finance, build, and operate the facilities at their expense, including developing clean energy resources to match the centers’ full electricity needs. The Department of the Interior will also identify federal lands suitable for renewable energy projects, such as geothermal and nuclear energy, to support the AI infrastructure.

Developers building on federal sites must purchase an “appropriate share” of American-made semiconductors, supporting the Biden administration’s ongoing investment in domestic chip production. This requirement aligns with the White House’s $30 billion subsidy to support U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Some advocates warn it could strain local power grids or raise energy costs for consumers. The administration insists developers will bear all construction and operational expenses, ensuring no additional burden on taxpayers.

