AI is producing billionaires at a pace never seen before, with fortunes forming in months instead of decades. Startups in the sector are rapidly climbing to multi-billion-dollar valuations, reshaping the ranks of the world’s wealthiest.

CNBC reports that the AI gold rush has already produced a “new crop of billionaires,” with private company valuations and secondary share sales turning paper wealth into real liquidity. From Bay Area stalwarts to stealth-mode upstarts, AI is generating record fortunes in record time.

How AI turns stealth into billion‑dollar equity

Some of the newest players in artificial intelligence are seeing their valuations double in a matter of weeks. For example, Anysphere, the maker of AI coding assistant Cursor, reportedly drew offers valuing it at up to $20 billion shortly after a June funding round.

Larger names are scaling just as quickly. Anthropic is in talks to raise new capital that could push its valuation to around $170 billion, nearly triple its figure from earlier in the year. Bloomberg data from March underscores the stakes: just four of the biggest private AI firms have already created at least 15 billionaires with a combined net worth of $38 billion.

Much of this wealth is concentrated in one place. The Bay Area now counts more billionaires than New York, with its millionaire population doubling in the past decade, a reflection of the region’s dominance in AI research and talent.

According to CB Insights data reported by CNBC, nearly 500 private AI firms, known as “AI unicorns” for their valuations above $1 billion, are worth a combined $2.7 trillion, with more than a hundred founded in the past two years. The sheer size of this market signals that today’s billionaire boom may only be the start.

Ultra-young founders rewriting the billionaire timeline

Startups in AI are creating billionaires faster and at a younger age than ever before.

For instance, Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old co-founder of Scale AI, is on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s youngest billionaires, and one of only two self-made entries. His return follows the company’s rebound to a multi-billion-dollar valuation after Meta bought a stake and poured billions into the AI data-labeling firm.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Lucy Guo, a Scale AI co-founder, has become the youngest self-made female billionaire thanks to her retained stake through a recent valuation jump. These ultra-young fortunes represent a turning point from past tech eras, when extreme wealth typically arrived later in a founder’s career.

Eight of the world’s richest people are rooted in AI

AI’s influence on wealth is evident at the very top. In the current Forbes’ billionaire rankings, eight of the top 20 fortunes come from the tech and AI sector.

The list includes:

Elon Musk, whose ventures span electric vehicles, space exploration, and AI startup xAI.

Mark Zuckerberg, who has steered Meta deep into AI development.

NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, whose company powers AI hardware.

They are joined by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founders and major AI players, as well as Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Steve Ballmer, and other tech leaders whose fortunes have grown alongside AI-driven products and infrastructure.

Together, this group shows how AI has become an undeniable force shaping global wealth at the highest levels.

Hundreds of future AI billionaires are in the queue

While estimates already put the number of AI-made billionaires in the double digits, the surge is far from over. CB Insights counts more than 1,300 AI startups with valuations above $100 million, which could be tomorrow’s unicorns.

With hundreds of high-value firms still private and liquidity options expanding through secondary share sales, the stage is set for another wave of AI-driven fortunes. If current trends hold, the next generation of the world’s richest innovators may arrive faster, and in greater numbers, than any technology wave before it.