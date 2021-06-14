Kaustubh Das, VP and GM of Cloud and Compute at Cisco, discusses why a coherent overall approach is so essential to an enterprise cloud deployment. Among the topics covered:
- What’s your sense of where we are with the cloud market right now? Certainly hybrid cloud is dominant. What are a couple of key trends that are shaping cloud progress?
- Cisco has just unveiled a new hybrid cloud platform. What’s distinct about this solution – how will it ease the challenge customers face in the cloud?
- How does Cisco interoperate with the existing hyperscalers?
- What do you see as the near-term future of cloud? What about the role of AI in future cloud deployments?
