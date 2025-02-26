eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A deepfake video of U.S. President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet was aired across television screens inside the Washington headquarters of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The video, which included an on-screen message reading “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING,” has raised concerns over security vulnerabilities and the misuse of generative AI.

While the video is clearly AI-generated, questions remain about the identity of the prankster, the generative AI tools used to create it, and how the perpetrator managed to hijack the department’s television systems.

Reuters reported that department spokesperson Kasey Lovett said in an email, “Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.”

Coincidental timing of Trump-Musk prank and RTO mandate?

The incident might seem like a random act of civil disobedience; however, the timing suggests that this was a deliberate and well-executed prank carefully staged on a very specific date for maximum impact.

The hijacking occurred on Monday, Feb. 24, which was the same day a nationwide return-to-work mandate took effect for federal employees. With no immediate way to trace the source of the unauthorized broadcast, staff had no choice but to manually disconnect screens to stop the video from playing.

A Reuters/IPSOS poll released just a day before the incident found that only 42% of Americans surveyed support the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and its recent initiatives.

Spotting AI-generated deepfakes

Observers quickly spotted a glaring flaw in the video: Musk appeared to have two left feet, a common telltale sign of AI-generated content. But that didn’t stop the video from spreading rapidly across major social media platforms and news outlets.

While this particular deepfake may have been intended as a prank, it highlights some serious concerns with AI and, in particular, deepfake content. Experts have yet to determine which AI tools were used to create the video, but the increasing accessibility of modern AI software means that nearly anyone can create their own deepfakes with the best AI video generators.

While the Trump-Musk video is relatively easy to debunk, more sophisticated deepfakes are becoming harder to detect. Most deepfakes have some telltale signs of AI usage — including distorted facial features, unnatural movements, or inconsistent hand and foot placement — but as the technology improves, distinguishing fakes from reality will likely become increasingly challenging.