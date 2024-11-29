eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

On November 13, Denmark launched a landmark framework for the use of artificial intelligence in compliance with the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). AIA is a landmark AI risk-based regulatory framework on the development, usage, and application of AI by companies adopted by the European Parliament in March that came into full effect in August after receiving the approval of EU member states, legislators, and the European Commission.

The framework is laid out in a whitepaper aimed at senior management, project teams, and people responsible for AI implementation in the public and private sectors. It covers several points, including the definition of AI assistants’ use cases, deployment of AI in society, public-private sector collaboration, legal framework, scaling of AI implementation, staff training, and establishing follow-up and support structures within the regulatory boundaries of AIA and GDPR.

Public and Private Sectors Pushed for Framework

With the support of the public sector, IT consultancy Netcompany led an alliance of major Danish corporations to draft the whitepaper. It provides a legal, technical, and organizational guideline for navigating the new reality and challenges AI presents and is a blueprint for companies to implement and deploy AI systems, ensuring the delivery of secure and reliable services to consumers.

“In Denmark, we’ve already shown how the public and private sectors can work together to responsibly implement large-scale digital solutions grounded in democratic values and complex legal frameworks,” said André Rogaczewski, chairman of DI Digital and CEO of Netcompany. “With this new collaboration, we’re once again leading the way—this time in the responsible use of artificial intelligence.”

One of the major institutions pushing for such a framework is Danish ICT and Electronics Federation DI Digital, which represents IT, electronics, and telecommunications companies. Microsoft, Dubex, Trifork, Kammeradvokaten, and other organizations in the finance industry, such as ATP, Jyske Bank, PFA, Spar Nord, and Topdanmark, are also on board.

Netcompany keeps the 35-page document, “Responsible Use of AI Assistants in the Public and Private Sectors,” open for other interested parties to supplement the guidelines.

Read more about AI policy and governance or the challenges of ethics in artificial intelligence.