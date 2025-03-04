eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

According to developers with Deutsche Telekom, the currently unnamed AI Phone makes it easy to find a taxi, make dinner reservations, play music, translate spoken languages, and more – and it’s all thanks to the Perplexity Assistant. The new device, which was announced at MWC 2024 and is expected to reach consumer hands in 2026, will reportedly carry a price tag of less than $1,000.

What is this AI Phone?

Deutsche Telekom’s upcoming AI Phone is still a bit of a mystery; the development team has yet to release technical specifications to the public. It appears that the initial concept renderings featured an Android operating system. Several generative AI tools, including Perplexity Assistant, will come pre-installed and fully integrated into the device. The AI Phone will reportedly carry a price tag of less than $1,000, though the exact price hasn’t been announced.

“The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers,” said Claudia Nemat, member of Deutsche Telekom’s Board of Management for Technology and Innovation department, in the press release.

Additional features coming soon

Smartphone users who don’t want to purchase a new device can download Perplexity and other types of AI models from the MeinMagenta app later this year. The app is compatible with Android and iOS hardware.

Even more features, upgrades, and updates will be coming to the MeinMagenta app with Magenta AI – some have already been slated for release this summer.

Google Cloud AI: Snap photos or record video on your phone and use Google Cloud AI to provide more context.

Snap photos or record video on your phone and use Google Cloud AI to provide more context. ElevenLabs: Create AI-generated podcasts based on short prompts, URLs, or documents.

Create AI-generated podcasts based on short prompts, URLs, or documents. Picsart: Use AI to transform your images with various styles and themes.

But the tools mentioned above are just the beginning. We’ll likely see more additions from Deutsche Telekom and its partners, including some of the top AI companies, in the near future.

Pushing the boundaries of AI technology

The developers and engineers who are currently driving AI innovation are constantly pushing the boundaries of what their technology can do. While most consumer usage of AI revolves around simple text, image, video, or audio generation, the new AI Phone takes it one step further with seamless, AI-assisted restaurant bookings, online shopping, real-time language translation, and much more.