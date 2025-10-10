Latest News
A Robot Could Deliver Your Next DoorDash Order

Llanor Alleyne
Oct 10, 2025
The next time you order a burrito, it might roll up to your door… literally.

DoorDash has entered into a multiyear partnership with Serve Robotics, an autonomous delivery company, to deploy sidewalk robots for food deliveries. The new partnership effectively widens Serve Robotics’ delivery network beyond its collaboration with Uber Eats, which had been its sole partner since 2021.

Beginning in Los Angeles, with plans to roll out to other major US cities, Serve Robotics will have access to a larger customer base when it integrates with DoorDash’s market share as the largest delivery platform in the US. With operations already established in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta, the robotics company has made its mark by completing over 100,000 deliveries from more than 2,500 restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with DoorDash to help bring the future of delivery to life,” Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and chief executive officer of Serve Robotics, said in a press release. “Serve has long been a leader in autonomous delivery, and this partnership allows us to serve more customers.

He added: “By teaming up with DoorDash, we’re accelerating our vision to make sustainable, reliable robotic delivery available in every neighborhood across the U.S.”

Building a multi-modal delivery strategy

The partnership comes days after DoorDash unveiled its in-house delivery robot, Dot, and shortly after it announced its collaboration with Alphabet’s Wing for drone deliveries. 

This collaboration with Serve Robotics marks the company’s commitment to its multi-modal delivery strategy, which leverages autonomous technology (drones and robots) alongside human couriers, or “Dashers,” to enhance delivery speed, efficiency, and sustainability. The company is now deploying its Autonomous Delivery Platform to optimize the delivery method for each order. 

Harrison Shih, head of Product for DoorDash Labs said: “Partnering with Serve gives our platform even more delivery options, expanding how we fulfill orders for consumers and merchants alike.”

Betting on an autonomous delivery future

This new partnership reflects an industry push toward last-mile delivery automation as a core strategy to reach sustainability targets while reducing labor costs and traffic congestion. In July, for example, Amazon announced the deployment of its one millionth robot and the introduction of its AI technology, DeepFleet, to improve efficiencies on the warehouse floor and to achieve faster deliveries at lower costs. 

According to ABI Research, global robotic last-mile delivery revenues are forecasted to grow from $260 million in 2025 to more than $1.74 billion by 2032. This growth underscores how quickly automation is being adopted beyond pilot programs. 

As Serve Robotics and DoorDash expand their partnership, analysts are monitoring these test cases to determine how autonomous systems can operate at scale in complex urban environments. Success could mean redefining expectations for speed, efficiency, and sustainability across the delivery sector.

In other robot news: Explore how the MIT and Toyota teamed up to build realistic 3D spaces — like virtual kitchens and living rooms — where robots can safely train at scale.

