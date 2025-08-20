Eight Sleep Raises $100M to Bring $3K Smart Mattress Cover to Consumers

Eight Sleep raised $100 million to expand its $3,000+ smart mattress cover into showrooms and healthcare markets, competing with Oura and Apple Watch while raising data privacy and consumer adoption questions.

Sleep-fitness startup Eight Sleep, whose Pod smart mattress cover has won high-profile fans like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has secured $100 million in Series D funding to make its expensive technology more accessible. Announced this week, the funding positions Eight Sleep to expand beyond early adopters into retail showrooms, the medical-device market, and potentially insurance coverage.

Backed by elite investors and planning expansion

Eight Sleep’s latest funding round brings its valuation close to $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, nearly doubling since 2021. Investors include Founders Fund, Valor Equity Partners, Y Combinator, HSG, and Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.

The company said it will open physical showrooms in key markets so consumers can try the Pod, which it markets as a “sleep fitness” tool. It is also pursuing FDA approval to market the product for people with medical conditions such as sleep apnea and menopause-related hot flashes. Insurance coverage is also on the roadmap.

Premium features and premium costs

The Pod’s main appeal is dynamic thermal regulation — it can heat or cool each side of the bed independently, track biometric data such as heart rate and sleep stages, and even wake users with vibration or temperature changes.

That innovation comes at a high cost: The starting price for a full size Pod 5 Core is $2,849.

Competing in the connected wellness market

Eight Sleep’s expansion highlights the fast-growing “quantified self” market, where consumers use connected devices to track sleep, exercise, and biometrics. Competing products include:

Oura Ring : A wearable ring that tracks sleep stages, heart rate, and readiness scores.



: A wearable ring that tracks sleep stages, heart rate, and readiness scores. Whoop : A subscription-based fitness tracker aimed at athletes.



: A subscription-based fitness tracker aimed at athletes. Apple Watch : Offers sleep tracking and FDA-cleared ECG features, integrated with Apple Health.



: Offers sleep tracking and FDA-cleared ECG features, integrated with Apple Health. Peloton: Pioneered fitness subscriptions tied to hardware, which is a business model Eight Sleep is echoing.

Unlike wearables, Eight Sleep embeds its technology directly into the sleep environment. Its biggest differentiator is thermal regulation, while rivals focus more on metrics and activity insights.

Data privacy and compliance questions

As with other connected wellness products, the Pod’s biometric tracking raises privacy questions. If the device enters medical use cases and insurance reimbursement models, data will need to be handled under HIPAA and potentially GDPR standards.

That means IT systems must address:

Data security : Protecting sensitive information like heart rate variability, sleep stages, and temperature data.



: Protecting sensitive information like heart rate variability, sleep stages, and temperature data. Third-party integration : Ensuring secure transfer of data if connected with electronic health records or employer wellness platforms.



: Ensuring secure transfer of data if connected with electronic health records or employer wellness platforms. User control: Providing consumers with transparency into how their sleep data is stored, shared, and monetized.

These concerns echo broader enterprise IT challenges in managing connected devices and data lakes.

Consumer adoption barriers

Eight Sleep has reported more than $500 million in sales since 2019 and has achieved profitability in recent quarters. Still, mainstream adoption may be difficult. A $5,000+ mattress plus subscription is a steep investment compared with wearables like the Oura Ring or the Apple Watch. Unlike those devices, the Pod requires consumers to replace or upgrade a large household item.

Generational trends may also play a role: Younger consumers more familiar with connected devices and subscription models may be more open to adoption, while older consumers may see less value in recurring tech-driven costs for sleep.

What this means for IT leaders and consumers

Wellness technology is converging : Lifestyle devices are crossing into healthcare markets, requiring IT systems that can support clinical oversight.



: Lifestyle devices are crossing into healthcare markets, requiring IT systems that can support clinical oversight. Subscription business models continue to expand : IT leaders must build systems that can manage ongoing billing, device updates, and customer engagement.



: IT leaders must build systems that can manage ongoing billing, device updates, and customer engagement. Adoption depends on perceived value: For Eight Sleep, consumer trust in both data privacy and tangible health benefits will determine whether the Pod moves from luxury niche to mainstream adoption.

The bigger picture

Eight Sleep’s expansion illustrates how connected wellness devices are evolving from high-end gadgets into potentially reimbursable healthcare tools. Success will depend on affordability, consumer psychology, and regulatory approval.

If the Pod wins FDA clearance and insurance support, it could join Apple Watch and other wearables as a bridge between consumer tech and medical adoption. If not, it risks remaining a luxury for tech elites, even with $100 million in fresh funding.