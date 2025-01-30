eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A French government-backed AI chatbot named Lucie has been pulled offline just days after its release, following a wave of criticism over its inaccurate and nonsensical responses. Developed as part of a consortium that includes the Linagora Group, Lucie was intended to challenge the dominance of English-language AI models. However, its premature launch has now resulted in an embarrassing setback for France’s AI ambitions. Linagora admitted in a statement on Saturday that Lucie was released too soon and remains an “academic research project in its early stages.” The company acknowledged that it should have been more transparent about the chatbot’s limitations.

“We were carried away by our own enthusiasm,” the statement read, pledging to update and privately test a beta version before any future public release.

Bizarre Errors and Public Backlash

Lucie quickly became the subject of online ridicule after users posted examples of its bizarre responses. When asked about “cow’s eggs,” the chatbot confidently stated: “Cow’s eggs, also known as chicken’s eggs, are edible eggs produced by cows.” Users also reported basic mathematical failures, including Lucie incorrectly calculating 5 × (3+2) as 17 instead of 25, and claiming “the square root of a goat is one.”

These mistakes have raised concerns about the model’s accuracy and overall reliability. While AI errors are not uncommon, Lucie’s blunders have fueled skepticism about whether it was ready for public use. The chatbot’s failure is particularly embarrassing given its high-profile backing, including support from French President Emmanuel Macron’s France 2030 investment program, a €54 billion ($56.8 billion) initiative aimed at advancing French innovation.

AI Sovereignty vs. Reality

Lucie was designed not just as a technological tool but also as a symbol of French sovereignty in artificial intelligence. Named after the oldest known human ancestor, its branding incorporates nationalistic themes, with a logo inspired by Marianne—the personification of France—and Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal in the film Lucy.

The chatbot’s failure comes at a sensitive time for Macron, who is set to host the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris from February 10-11. The event will gather global leaders and tech executives to discuss the future of AI, making Lucie’s missteps an unfortunate headline ahead of the summit.

What’s Next for Lucie?

Despite the setback, Linagora insists that Lucie remains a work in progress. The company has committed to refining the chatbot before any future re-release, emphasizing that AI development is an iterative process. However, the bot’s troubled debut serves as a reminder of the challenges in competing with established AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. For now, Lucie bids the world au revoir, with no confirmed date for its return.

Explore our list of top AI companies dominating the AI landscape and stay up to date with the latest advancements in AI.