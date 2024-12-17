eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Generative AI (GenAI) is transforming how we work, learn, and create—but it’s taking a toll on the environment. Behind every AI-generated idea, email, or answer are massive data centers housing thousands of power-hungry servers. These centers burn through energy to train large language models (LLMs) and process each user request, driving up carbon emissions.

The Hidden Energy Cost of GenAI

A single GenAI query, like asking ChatGPT a question, uses about 10 times more electricity than a simple Google search. If all 9 billion daily Google searches were replaced with GenAI requests, the energy demand would match the annual consumption of 1.5 million people in the EU. By 2027, GenAI’s energy use could rival Spain’s total electricity needs from 2022, with demand projected to grow 70 percent each year until then, according to Morgan Stanley.

Are Consumers Paying Attention?

Yes—and they’re worried. A CloudNine PR survey of UK consumers found:

54 percent of those familiar with GenAI know it could harm the environment

19 percent don’t trust providers to manage their environmental impact responsibly

10 percent of regular users are even willing to pay more for greener AI tools

Interestingly, over a third (35 percent) think GenAI platforms like ChatGPT should remind users of their environmental impact at login, nudging people toward more mindful usage.

Can We Make GenAI Greener?

There’s some progress. U.S. lawmakers recently introduced the Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act of 2024, pushing for standardized ways to measure and report AI’s carbon emissions. Big players like Salesforce are backing similar initiatives to make companies more transparent and accountable.

Experts say solutions are within reach, from using energy-efficient hardware and sustainable cooling methods to powering data centers with renewable energy. These steps could significantly reduce GenAI’s carbon footprint.

The Clock Is Ticking

“Generative AI has huge potential to make our lives better, but there is a race against time to make it more sustainable before it gets out of control,” said Uday Radia, owner of CloudNine PR. “Our survey indicates that consumers are starting to recognise this challenge.”

As consumers wake up to the environmental price tag of AI, tech companies are feeling the heat. It’s no longer just about what these tools can do, but about doing the right thing. The big question now is how we can keep pushing the boundaries of innovation without pushing our planet to the brink. Companies are realizing that the future of AI isn’t just about smarter technology—it’s about smarter, more responsible technology.