Google has partnered with Imperial College London and the Fleming Initiative to develop what it calls an “AI co-scientist” designed to speed up scientific research. The multi-agent AI system built on Google’s Gemini 2.0 framework aims to provide lab efficiency and assist in multiple areas of research. The company has only released initial test results, but already the product is making headlines around the globe.

“Laboratory science is resource-intensive,” said Professor José Penadés, a member of Imperial College London’s Department of Infectious Diseases and co-leader of the recent AI co-scientist project. “With global challenges like antimicrobial resistance looming, it’s clear we need to do more with less and speed up new discoveries.”

Developing the AI co-scientist

Google developed its AI co-scientist through a partnership with Imperial College London and the Fleming Initiative. The multi-agent AI platform was built on the Gemini 2.0 framework, which already cemented Google’s place among the top AI companies. But it’s important to note that Google isn’t using the system in an attempt to automate the traditional scientific process. Instead, the company is focused on building one of the most powerful AI collaboration tools to date.

While the AI co-scientist was developed over the course of the past few months, the Google team only recently released the initial test findings to the general public. Specifically, the teams from Google, Imperial, and the Fleming Initiative tested AI-generated hypotheses across three separate biomedical applications:

Drug repurposing

Novel treatment target discovery

Understanding mechanisms of gene transfer evolution

The system can be used in a variety of ways. Not only can researchers use the AI co-scientist to elaborate on their own seed ideas, but they can also provide feedback on any of the platform’s generated outputs. In addition, Google’s AI co-scientist can perform online searches and access other types of AI models as necessary.

Joining the Trusted Tester Program

Researchers and organizations that want to use Google’s new AI co-scientist in its infancy stages can express their interest by signing up for Google’s Trusted Tester Program. Although the platform isn’t currently accessible, those who are accepted into the program will receive regular updates as new parts of the AI co-scientist are made available.

Accelerating Future Breakthroughs

The ultimate goal of Google’s new AI co-scientist is twofold: to enhance collaborative research and accelerate future scientific breakthroughs. Although there are still some limitations and imperfections to address, the multi-agent system has already shown promising results during its initial testing phase.

