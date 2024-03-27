AI collaboration tools revolutionize how teams can boost productivity, improve efficiency, and streamline communication. Check out our best AI productivity apps.

Artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration tools are software apps that enable teams to improve group workflow by leveraging AI capabilities.

From project management to communication to data management, these AI tools streamline collaboration processes and enhance productivity. With the increasing need for remote work and global collaboration, AI collaboration software has become essential for efficient teamwork.

We reviewed the 10 best AI collaboration software for different use cases to help you discover the best AI workflow solution for your enterprise.

Top AI Collaboration Software Comparison

Free Plan Starting Price Top Feature Key Strength Jasper AI No $49 per month per seat Document collaboration capability Multilingual (support up to 30 languages) Synthesia No $29 per month Media library—including over 10 million stock images, videos, and icons from Shutterstock and Icons8 120+ languages and voices Google Cloud AI Platform Limited Pay-as-you-go Its text-to-speech capabilities include speech synthesis in 220 voices and over 40 languages Sentiment analysis ClickUp Yes $10 per user per month Resource management Native time tracking Trello Yes $6 per user per month Team collaboration and task management Received a perfect score for ease of use Asana Yes $13.49 per user per month Advanced reporting capability Amenable to team-specific workflows Todoist Yes $5 month-to-month Collaboration capability enables project and task sharing Easy to use Loom Yes $12.50 per creator per month Transcriptions and closed captions capabilities Generous free plan Airtable Yes $24 per user per month, billed monthly Project and workflow management capabilities Highly customizable Slack Yes $8.75 per person per month File sharing: documents and images within Slack Real-time communication

Jasper AI: Best for Content Marketing Teams

Overall rating: 3.7/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 2.6 Feature set 4.4 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Jasper AI is an AI writing assistant tool that uses natural language processing (NLP) to help users improve their writing and generate plagiarism-free content. It can create blog posts, emails, and social media content and help with grammar, structure, and style suggestions.

Our analysis found that content marketing teams can make good use of the Jasper AI document collaboration feature, which enables them to collaborate on content creation, editing, and feedback in real time. Jasper AI’s document collaboration features allow multiple team members to work on a document simultaneously, making it easier to brainstorm ideas, make revisions, and ensure consistency in messaging.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Multilingual (support up to 30 languages). No free-forever plan. Customized brand voice. Creator and Pro plans lack document collaboration features.

Pricing

Free trial: 7-day free trial available.

7-day free trial available. Creator: $39 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$39 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly. Pro: $59 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $69 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$59 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $69 per month per seat, billed monthly. Business: Contact the company for a quote.

Features

Document collaboration capability.

Offers over 50 ready-to-use templates.

Company knowledge up.

Includes plagiarism checker.

Synthesia: Best for Video Generation

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3 Feature set 5 Ease of use 5 Support 4

Synthesia is AI video generation software that turns text into video. It can be used for various purposes, such as creating marketing, educational, or entertainment content. It allows teams to create personalized and customizable videos by selecting different avatars, languages, and backgrounds, leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities to create quality videos without extensive video editing skills.

You can share your video with teams to get feedback and adjust as needed. The platform gives you three options to share and export your final work—you can choose to download it as .mp4, generate a shareable link, or use an embed code.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons 120+ languages and voices. Somewhat expensive for small businesses or startups. Responsive customer support. Avatars are still not as “human as humans.”

Pricing

Starter: $22 per year or $29 per month with 10 minutes of video per month.

$22 per year or $29 per month with 10 minutes of video per month. Creator: $67 per year or $89 per month with 30 minutes of video per month.

$67 per year or $89 per month with 30 minutes of video per month. Enterprise: Contact the company for a quote. Unlimited minutes of video.

Features

Offers over 60 templates.

Media library—including over 10 million stock images, videos, and icons from Shutterstock and Icons8.

Auto-generated closed captions.

Provides over 140 AI avatars.

AI voice generator.

Text to speech.

Script to video.

Google Cloud AI Platform: Best for Team Collaboration on AI Projects

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 5 Ease of use 4 Support 4

Google Cloud AI Platform is a platform for building, training, and deploying ML models. It provides a collaborative environment for data scientists, machine learning engineers, and other AI professionals to develop and deploy AI solutions.

The AI platform offers a range of tools and services for data preparation, model training, hyperparameter tuning, monitoring, and versioning. Google Cloud AI Platform integrates with other Google Cloud services, such as BigQuery for data storage and analysis and Cloud Dataflow for stream and batch processing, allowing users to build end-to-end AI solutions that scale with their business needs.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Sentiment analysis. Documentation can be overwhelming for new users. Scalable and flexible platform for AI solutions. Steep learning curve for beginners.

Pricing

$300 in free credits for new customers to use in 90 days.

Pay-as-you-go.

Features

Its text-to-speech capabilities include speech synthesis in 220 voices and over 40 languages.

Speech-to-text capability speech recognition and transcription supporting 125 languages.

AutoML—allows developers with limited ML expertise to build custom machine learning models using prebuilt models and labeled data.

Text to speech.

Vision AI and recommendation AI.

ClickUp: Best for Project & Task Management

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4.1 Ease of use 4 Support 5

ClickUp is a project management and AI productivity tool that aims to help individuals and teams become more organized and efficient by offering task management, time tracking, goal setting, calendar integration, file storage, and more.

ClickUp offers an AI tool that can help you with writing-related tasks, generate action items, fix spelling and grammar errors, and even suggest improvements to your content. The tool includes over 100 prompts and inputs tailored for various roles and industries, such as marketing, sales, design, engineering, customer support, and more. These prompts and inputs are expertly crafted to provide you with guidance and support in your specific area of work.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited storage. Free plan storage is limited to 100 MB. Native time tracking. Advanced automation only for Business and Enterprise users.

Pricing

Free forever: No cost for unlimited team members.

No cost for unlimited team members. Unlimited: $7 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user, billed monthly.

$7 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user, billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly.

$12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Resource management.

Sprint management.

ClickUp AI with generative AI capability.

Multiple views option (15+).

In-app video recording.

Trello: Best for Ease of Use

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4.1 Ease of use 5 Support 3

If you or your team are looking for a simple and easy-to-use top-rated collaboration tool, consider Trello. The software allows you to create boards, lists, and cards to organize tasks and collaborate with team members. Its visualization capability enables you to easily see the progress of tasks and projects, set deadlines, assign tasks to team members, and track overall progress. Trello can be used for individual tasks and team projects, making it a versatile and user-friendly tool.

Trello has strong collaboration capabilities; for instance, users can leave comments on cards to provide updates, ask questions, or give feedback to team members. They can also attach files, images, and links to cards, making it easy to share important information and collaborate.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Affordable pricing. Support can be better. Received a perfect score for ease of use. Highly dependent on power-ups (integrations).

Pricing

Free: No cost.

No cost. Standard: $5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user, billed monthly.

$5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user, billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user, billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user, billed monthly. Enterprise: $17.50 per user per month, billed annually.

Features

Unlimited file storage space.

Multiple views including Calendar, Timeline, Table, Dashboard, and Map.

Support integration with over 200 third-party apps.

Team collaboration.

Task management.

Asana: Best for Distributed Teams

Overall rating: 4.9/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4.7 Ease of use 5 Support 5

Teams looking to collaborate on any kind of work may find Asana’s task and project management capabilities useful. Teams of any size across various industries can use the software to streamline workflows, improve productivity, and enhance collaboration.

Asana provides a centralized platform where distributed teams can collaborate, stay organized, and ensure everyone is on the same page despite being physically apart. With features such as task dependencies, recurring tasks, and custom project timelines, teams can coordinate their work and maintain productivity even when working remotely.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited storage (100 MB per file). Limited time-tracking capability. Amenable to team-specific workflows. The user interface can be improved.

Pricing

Personal: Free.

Free. Starter: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user, billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user, billed monthly. Advanced: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user, billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user, billed monthly. Enterprise: Quotes available upon request.

Quotes available upon request. Enterprise+: Quotes available upon request.

Features

Five project views, including list, board, calendar, timeline, and Gantt views.

Advanced reporting capability.

Integrates over 100 third-party tools, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Slack.

Resource management.

Todoist: Best for Keeping Track of Tasks & To-Do Items

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4 Ease of use 4 Support 3

Todoist allows users to create to-do lists, set deadlines, and schedule reminders for completing tasks. It enables collaboration by allowing users to share tasks, projects, and schedules with others. Users can assign tasks to specific team members, set priorities, and track progress in real time. This makes it easy for teams to work together, delegate tasks, and stay organized while working on shared projects. Users can comment on tasks, attach files, and communicate with team members within the app.

Todoist can be accessed on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, making it easy for users to stay organized and productive while on the go.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Support can be improved. Seamless collaboration. Limited customizability.

Pricing

Beginner: No cost for up to five personal projects.

No cost for up to five personal projects. Pro: $4 per month, billed yearly, or $5 month-to-month.

$4 per month, billed yearly, or $5 month-to-month. Business: $6 per member per month, billed yearly, or $8 per member per month, billed monthly.

Features

Set recurring due dates.

Its collaboration capability enables you to share projects, assign tasks, and make comments.

Integrates with over 80 third-party applications.

Cross-platform functionality.

Loom: Best for Screen Recording

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4.38 Ease of use 5 Support 3

If you need an AI tool to quickly create and share screen recordings, consider Loom. It is a cloud-based AI video communication platform that allows users to easily record, share, and communicate through video messages. It is commonly used by educators, designers, developers, and other professionals who need to create tutorial videos, product demos, or presentation recordings.

Loom also facilitates remote work, team collaboration, and customer support. It offers an AI add-on you can add to your plan for $4 per creator per month, which is billable annually. The Loom AI includes features such as message composer, auto CTA (call-to-action), auto titles, auto summaries, auto chapters, and filler word removal. These features enhance your video content creation process by automating tasks such as adding titles and summaries, creating chapters, and removing filler words to make your videos more engaging and professional.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. The free plan doesn’t support the Loom AI add-on. Generous free plan. Limited support for low-tier plans.

Pricing

Starter: Free for up to 25 videos per person.

Free for up to 25 videos per person. Free Trial: A 14-day free trial is available.

A 14-day free trial is available. Business: $12.50 per creator per month, billed annually.

$12.50 per creator per month, billed annually. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Transcriptions and closed captions capabilities.

Embed links in the video.

Background noise suppression.

Virtual backgrounds.

Airtable: Best for Data Management

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 4.7 Ease of use 5 Support 3

Airtable combines the features of a spreadsheet with a database. Users can create and manage databases, tables, and records with customizable fields and views. Airtable’s features like filtering, sorting, and grouping data and its collaboration and automation capabilities make it an excellent tool for managing and visualizing data.

As a popular choice for data management, Airtable offers a customizable platform for organizing, storing, and analyzing information. Users can create custom databases, tables, and fields to suit their needs, making it ideal for various use cases such as project management, content planning, and customer relationship management.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Excellent collaboration support. Expensive. Highly customizable. Steep learning curve.

Pricing

Free: No cost for up to five editors, unlimited bases, and 1,000 records per base.

No cost for up to five editors, unlimited bases, and 1,000 records per base. Team: $20 per user per month, billed annually, or $24 per user per month billed monthly.

$20 per user per month, billed annually, or $24 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $45 per user per month, billed annually, or $54 per user per month billed monthly.

$45 per user per month, billed annually, or $54 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise Scale: Custom pricing.

Features

Real-time collaboration and commenting.

Multiple view options.

Project and workflow management capabilities.

Data management.

Slack: Best for Real-time Communication

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 5 Feature set 5 Ease of use 5 Support 3.5

Slack is a cloud-based collaboration platform that integrates messaging, tools, and services to help teams communicate and collaborate. Users can create channels for different projects, departments, or teams to chat, share files, and integrate with other services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Trello. Slack also offers video calls, screen sharing, and advanced search capabilities to help teams stay connected and organized.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Real-time communication. Slack notifications can be overwhelming, especially if users are part of multiple channels or receive frequent messages. Organization—channels and threads in Slack help keep conversations organized and easily accessible. The free plan has limitations on message history retention.

Pricing

Free plan: A limited free plan is available.

A limited free plan is available. Pro: $7.25 per user per month, billed yearly, or $8.75 per person per month, billed monthly.

$7.25 per user per month, billed yearly, or $8.75 per person per month, billed monthly. Business: $12.50 per user per month, billed yearly, or $15 per person per month, billed monthly.

$12.50 per user per month, billed yearly, or $15 per person per month, billed monthly. Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing.

Features

User provisioning and de-provisioning.

Messaging—Slack allows users to send direct messages or create channels for group chats.

File sharing—you can share files, documents, and images within Slack.

Integration—Slack integrates with a wide range of third-party tools and services.

Search functionality.

How to Choose the Best AI Collaboration Software for Your Business

To select the best AI collaboration software for your business, it’s neccesary to factor in all your collaboration needs. For example, if you want a tool to enable you to collaborate on projects, consider Trello, Asana, and ClickUp. If you want your team to stay on top of their to-do activities daily, weekly, or based on a custom schedule, Todoist may be the best option, as it lets the team manage their tasks and plan their to-dos.

Jasper AI is ideal for teams looking for document collaboration software, while Slack stands out for team real-time communication.

Based on the above, it’s clear that no one tool can handle all your collaboration needs. You must first identify your needs, find the tool that ticks all your collaboration boxes, and consider the cost, customer service and support, features, ease of use, and integrations to ensure it fits your business requirements and team dynamics.

It may be helpful to take advantage of free trials or demos offered by these AI collaboration tools to determine which one works best for your organization before making a decision.

How We Evaluated the Best AI Collaboration Software

Pricing – 25%

The cost of AI collaboration software is an essential factor to consider when evaluating the best options. We weighed this criteria at 25% because the software’s affordability can greatly impact a company’s decision to invest in it.

Feature Set – 35%

We assigned this criterion a weighting of 35% because the range and quality of features can significantly impact the software’s functionality and usefulness.

Ease of Use – 25%

We also considered the ease of use of each software, including the user interface, onboarding process, and overall user experience. This accounted for 25% of our evaluation.

Support – 15%

We looked at the level of support provided by each software vendor, including customer service options, tutorials, training resources, and technical support. This factor made up 15% of our evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do AI collaboration tools enhance teamwork?

AI collaboration tools can enhance teamwork by facilitating communication, automating tasks, analyzing data, and providing real-time insights.

Can AI collaboration tools integrate with existing software?

Yes, the tools can integrate with existing software, such as project management systems, communication platforms, and productivity tools.

Are AI collaboration tools secure for sensitive data?

AI collaboration tools can be secure for sensitive data if proper security measures exist. It is important to ensure that the tools you select have strong encryption, access controls, and compliance with data protection regulations.

Bottom Line: Best AI Collaboration Software

As the demand for seamless collaboration continues to grow, investing in AI collaboration software will be essential for businesses looking to enhance their team productivity. AI collaboration software offers numerous benefits for companies and organizations looking to improve teamwork. Automating tasks, providing real-time insights, and facilitating communication help teams stay organized and on track toward their goals.

Investing in AI collaboration software can significantly improve your team’s productivity and overall success, whether you are a small startup or a large enterprise.

