Google DeepMind is making a decisive move toward the future of AI by assembling a dedicated team of researchers to develop world models, an approach that could bring AI closer to resembling human cognition. Unlike today’s AI simulations, which rely heavily on vast datasets and pattern recognition, world models aim to simulate the physical world and make predictions on a large scale. This initiative positions Google to conquer its main goal of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).

While AI development has made remarkable progress in recent years, world models represent an entirely new frontier that can push AI beyond reactive responses and into the realm of genuine understanding and foresight.

Who Else is Creating World Models?

Google DeepMind isn’t the only company pushing the boundaries of AI simulation with world models. NVIDIA recently unveiled Cosmos, a platform built around its own world foundation models designed to revolutionize autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotics. Founder and CEO Jensen Huang believes these models will be game-changers, predicting a breakthrough moment similar to ChatGPT’s impact on large language models.

“The ChatGPT moment for robotics is coming,” Huang said, emphasizing that world models are essential for advancing AVs and intelligent machines.

Meanwhile, AI visionary Fei Fei Li’s World Labs is pioneering large world models by focusing on spatial intelligence, which allows AI to process and reason within our three-dimensional world. These developments signal a new era in which AI doesn’t just recognize patterns but understands and interacts with the physical world.

How World Models Could Change AI

If Google and other AI companies succeed with world models, AI simulation could leap forward in unprecedented ways. Instead of merely reacting to data, AI could anticipate, plan, and learn from experience, much like humans. This would make AI systems vastly more efficient, adaptable, and capable of tackling complex real-world problems with unprecedented autonomy.

World models could also be the missing piece in the quest for AGI, which is Google’s endgame. AGI refers to AI that can think, learn, and solve problems across a wide range of tasks instead of specific functions like the AI models available now. AGI would also have the ability to reason, adapt, and make autonomous decisions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently predicted that AI would be able to think like humans as soon as this year.

However, determining if AGI is attainable or still out of reach may take a few years. In the meantime, if world models can deliver on their promise, they could mark a turning point in AI’s evolution where it truly understands the world in which it operates.