eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google has rolled out a new iOS feature called Simplify that uses Gemini’s large language models to turn dense technical jargon such as what you would find in legal contracts or medical reports into plain, readable language without sacrificing key details.

A recent Google Research blog post states, in part: “Achieving this requires models to paraphrase complex ideas accurately without introducing errors or omitting key details. The re-written text must help the reader understand challenging material without sacrificing the integrity of the original information.”

How to use Simplify

Simplify operates within the current webpage. To use the new feature, tap the on-screen Simplify icon that appears when navigating the internet on your iOS device. The feature will then provide you with a much simpler text that is easier to read and understand. It does so without ever leaving the page you’re on, so you can quickly refer back to the original content if needed.

Google’s imperfect study about Simplify

As with other generative AI tools, Simplify is the result of extensive research. To validate the effectiveness of the new feature, Google conducted a randomized study involving more than 4,500 participants and 31 different text excerpts. While some participants received the original, convoluted text, others were given a copy that had already been processed by Simplify.

Participants were then tested on their comprehension. Results included:

Nearly 50,000 total answers to various multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

4% greater overall comprehension for readers of the Simplify-processed text.

15% greater PubMed comprehension for readers of the Simplify-processed text.

Readers using the Simplify-processed text had higher confidence in their answers while finding the questions easier than those who only read the original text.

But their study isn’t perfect. Not only are Gemini’s LLMs prone to occasional errors, but all of the participants were sourced from an online survey platform, so it might not be indicative of the full range of readers who would be seeing technical jargon on a regular basis. Moreover, the use of MCQs, while sufficient enough for this study, aren’t indicative of the complete understanding, comprehension, or long-term retention of the participants.

Simplify is available on iOS now

The Simplify feature is currently available for iOS users only. It’s unclear whether Google plans to launch Simplify on Android; however, since the Google app usually comes pre-installed on new Android devices, a broader rollout is likely in the near future.