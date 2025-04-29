eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google DeepMind recently announced new features and enhancements to its Music AI Sandbox system, including its latest music generation model, Lyria 2.

The Music AI Sandbox was developed in collaboration with partners across the music industry to ensure the software would empower artists to enhance their creativity; the result is a range of practical tools for hands-on music creation.

New features in the Music AI Sandbox

The new features allow users to experiment with different sounds and genres, fostering innovation and enabling the development of unique soundscapes, vocal arrangements, and musical styles within one comprehensive platform. Here are some of the new features you can expect in the Music AI Sandbox.

Edit : The Edit tool lets users reshape their musical creations with greater control, enabling them to alter entire clips or target specific project parts with precision.

: The Edit tool lets users reshape their musical creations with greater control, enabling them to alter entire clips or target specific project parts with precision. Text prompts: Users can now transform audio through text prompts. The Music AI Sandbox technology can follow prompts imputed by the user and can even comprehend different music genres, moods, instruments, and vocal styles.

Users can now transform audio through text prompts. The Music AI Sandbox technology can follow prompts imputed by the user and can even comprehend different music genres, moods, instruments, and vocal styles. Extend : The Extend feature can help users push through their creative blocks by generating musical continuations based on the audio clips they upload or create. Users can hear the potential development of the projects and gain inspiration.

: The Extend feature can help users push through their creative blocks by generating musical continuations based on the audio clips they upload or create. Users can hear the potential development of the projects and gain inspiration. Create: The Create tool shows off the solution’s generative AI capabilities. The tool can help users create many different music samples to fuel inspiration or use in a project.

The Create tool shows off the solution’s generative AI capabilities. The tool can help users create many different music samples to fuel inspiration or use in a project. Timelines: Users can craft lyrics by placing them on a timeline, allowing for more precision when they specify musical attributes like key and tempo.

Separately, Google DeepMind is also developing Lyria RealTime, which is an offering focused on interactive, real-time music creation.

How to access the Music AI Sandbox

If you’re interested in trying this experimental suite of music AI tools from Google DeepMind and YouTube’s Music AI Sandbox! and providing constructive feedback to inform its development, then fill out this interest form. Some creator types identified as potentially being interested are ​​artists, songwriters, producers, composers, filmmakers, game-makers, and video creators.

The form says, in part, that: “Join this waitlist to be considered for access. Access is provided on a rolling basis and is at the discretion of Google.”