Gemini Advanced users can now create and share high-resolution videos with its newly released Veo 2. The AI video generator Veo 2 lets users generate a cinema-quality eight-second, 720p video delivered as an MP4 file in a 16:9 landscape.

Veo 2 understands real-world physics and human motion better, which enables it to deliver “fluid character movement, lifelike scenes, and finer visual details across diverse subjects and styles,” Google stated.

Who can use Veo 2

To use Veo 2, you need a Google One AI Premium subscription, which also comes with 2 TB of storage and other features. A free trial is available, though to continue with the tool, it will cost $20/month. The plan is free for college students in the US for one year.

There is a monthly limit on how many videos you can create, but Google didn’t specify a number, saying only that “we will notify you as you approach it.”

How to use Veo 2

To create a video, select Veo 2 from the model dropdown in Gemini. Then, describe the scene you want with as much detail as you’d like to generate from a short story to a visual concept or a specific scene; the more detailed your description, the more control you have over the final video.

A video can also be shared on a mobile device by tapping the share button to upload it to platforms including TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

‘The results are striking’

Amanda Caswell wrote in Tom’s Guide that, “If you’ve ever dreamed of directing a movie scene without touching a camera, this tool comes pretty close.” She added that, even though the videos are short, have no sound, and the resolution maxes out at 720p, “the results are striking — especially considering this is all powered by AI and done with a simple text prompt.”

