Google is teaming up with Range Media Partnerships on initiatives that support creative expression and explore the possibilities of technology through storytelling. The two initiatives, AI on Screen and 100 Zeros, will fund and co-produce films and TV projects that integrate AI into diverse narratives and examine tech’s role in society.

Mira Lane, Google’s Vice President of Technology & Society, said AI on Screen will commission films about AI’s impact, while 100 Zeros will back tech-driven media projects.

Details about these two storytelling initiatives

The AI on Screen initiative invites filmmakers to depict the complex relationships between humanity and AI through short films. It seeks to expand these shorts into feature films, providing a platform for different voices to prompt discussions about the emotional and ethical challenges of incorporating intelligent machines into daily life.

100 Zeros serves as Google’s broader film and TV production wing, backing both scripted and unscripted projects that highlight the company’s latest innovations. According to Business Insider, these productions are intended for leading streaming platforms, rather than YouTube, showing Google’s ambition to influence mainstream media and encourage the adoption of its emerging technologies.

Inside Google’s first films

The first two projects from this partnership are the films “Sweetwater” and “Lucid,” both set to release later this year.

“Sweetwater” was written by Sean Douglas and produced by Nick Gordon, who is known for his work on the Oscar-winning film “The Brutalist.” The film “Lucid” was written and directed by Sammi Cohen, who directed “You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah.”

How to submit your ideas for this AI storytelling project

From Google’s site: “We’re now calling for ideas and submissions for emotionally-driven short films across genres, from science fiction and drama to thrillers and beyond. We’re particularly interested in original storytelling angles that align with this vision of exploring the future of AI. Interested filmmakers can connect directly with Range to submit relevant project ideas.”

What’s next for AI in the entertainment industry

AI is slowly becoming more accepted by some as a valuable part of the film industry. Aside from the Google-Range Media collaboration, prominent names like the Russo brothers are investing in AI tools for filmmaking, while James Cameron has joined Stability AI’s board of directors, showing strong support from influential leaders in the field.

AI is helping filmmakers work more efficiently and unlock new creative possibilities, revolutionizing how stories are made and experienced. It’s clear AI will play a role in Hollywood’s future.

