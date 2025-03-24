eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The White House recently issued a call for input on its AI Action Plan, and in response, Google urged the U.S. government to ramp up AI investments, streamline adoption in the public sector, and foster international collaboration. The yet-to-be-created plan is meant to define and prioritize the various policies and actions needed to ensure U.S. dominance of AI development for years to come. In the meantime, the Trump Administration and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) are seeking input from the public — especially top AI companies — on how to make the most of the plan.

What are Google’s recommendations about the AI Action Plan?

1. Expand AI investments for a competitive edge

Google supports the idea of increasing investments into AI research. The tech giant emphasizes the need for increased AI infrastructure, better regulatory frameworks, and stronger global partnerships to ensure the responsible development and employment of artificial intelligence.

One reason Google cites for increasing investments into the nation’s AI infrastructure is “surging energy needs.” In addition, Google suggests exporting American AI services into foreign markets, which requires stringent controls to preserve the nation’s national security.

Google also emphasizes the need for greater accessibility to the computational resources needed for AI research, especially for U.S.-based scientists. To achieve this, it calls for a new policy framework that supersedes the current system of state-level rules and regulations.

2. Accelerate AI adoption in the governmental sector

Google’s next recommendation encourages AI adoption in government. It thinks the U.S. government should take the lead in AI adoption and set a positive example regarding AI implementation and deployment.

To further this goal, Google proposes several measures, including adopting different AI solutions and streamlining procurement procedures for acquiring different types of AI models and other emerging technologies.

3. Promote international collaboration for AI governance

Google’s third recommendation advocates for international collaboration. While it maintains that the U.S. government should lead the market, especially when it comes to AI security tools, the company suggests a strategic partnership with the International Standards Organization (ISO). The U.S. can establish standard AI protocols, create global benchmarks, and eliminate regulatory AI barriers by working with allied nations.

It’s clear that Google supports the AI Action Plan and the broader future of AI. While the initiative itself focuses on the U.S., the team at Google wants to take it even further to provide safe and responsible AI usage around the globe.