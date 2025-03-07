eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google’s latest Pixel phone and watch update gives users enhanced AI features like Gemini Live, improved screenshot organization, and the ability to use Google Pixel Studio to create AI-generated images of people. Many of the AI-related updates focus on Gemini Live, Google’s voice AI assistant. Similar to Alexa or Siri, Gemini Live uses a more advanced large language model (LLM), allowing for longer, more free-flowing conversation.

New AI capabilities improve Gemini Live conversations

Thanks to the latest Pixel update, you no longer need to change your device’s language settings to switch languages — just speak in any one of the 45 supported languages and Gemini Live will automatically adjust to converse in that language. This update is particularly useful for multilingual users who may use two or more languages naturally in conversation.

Multimodal AI capabilities previously available on the latest Pixel 9 devices are now rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models, including Pixel Fold, allowing users to add images, files, and YouTube videos to their Gemini Live conversations to add more context.

In the coming weeks, Google will also introduce a new Gemini Live feature that lets users interact with the generative AI agent through live screen and video sharing. Google did not specify an exact release date for this update.

Other new AI features for Google Pixel Devices

Google has also introduced AI-powered suggestions in the Pixel Screenshots tool. This feature automatically recommends images to certain collections. Additionally, the Pixel Screenshots app now supports Google Work profiles, expanding its functionality beyond personal accounts.

A select group of users can also experiment with AI generated images of people in Pixel Studio. This feature is currently exclusive to Pixel 9 devices and is only available in English, Japanese, and German in selected regions.

A new AI-driven Scam Detection feature alerts users if a caller exhibits common scam behaviors. The AI analyzes conversation patterns commonly used in phone scans and will issue an alert if it identifies potential fraud. Scam detection is also available in Google Messages, providing real-time alerts for suspicious text-based conversations.

Check out Google’s complete product announcement to learn more about additional Pixel updates for March 2025.

