Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has introduced a new coding-focused model named Grok Code Fast 1, which it describes as both “speedy and economical.” The model, launched on Aug. 28, is designed to help developers complete coding tasks quickly by reducing the slow loops often encountered in coding assistants.

In its announcement, xAI said, “We built grok-code-fast-1 from scratch, starting with a brand-new model architecture. To lay a robust foundation, we carefully assembled a pre-training corpus rich with programming-related content.” The model was further refined with real-world pull requests and high-quality coding tasks.

According to the company, Grok Code Fast 1 has been trained to handle tools such as grep, the terminal, and file editing, making it suitable for daily coding environments within popular IDEs.

What developers can do with Grok Code Fast 1

Grok Code Fast 1 supports a range of programming languages, including TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go. According to xAI, it can build projects from scratch, answer complex questions about codebases, and fix bugs with minimal oversight.

The model also scored 70.8% on the SWE-Bench-Verified benchmark, an evaluation commonly used to measure AI coding capabilities. While xAI highlighted the benchmark, it stressed that real-world developer feedback was critical in shaping the tool’s usability.

xAI said its engineering team placed special emphasis on responsiveness. The company claims the model can make multiple tool calls almost instantly, thanks to new serving techniques and caching optimizations. This allows developers to see results in real time rather than waiting through slower reasoning loops.

Mario Rodriguez, chief product officer at GitHub, praised the model’s performance during testing.

“In early testing, Grok Code Fast has shown both its speed and quality in agentic coding tasks,” he said. “Empowering developers with powerful tools is a core part of our mission at GitHub Copilot, and this is a compelling new option for our developers.”

xAI confirmed that it plans to update Grok Code Fast 1 frequently, with improvements rolling out in “days rather than weeks.” A new version supporting multimodal inputs, parallel tool calling, and extended context length is already in training.

With this launch, xAI joins a growing list of companies, such as Microsoft with GitHub Copilot and OpenAI with Codex, that are pushing agentic coding assistants as the next step in software development.

Free trial through partners

To attract early users, xAI has made the model available for free for one week through selected partners, including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Cline, Roo Code, Kilo Code, opencode, and Windsurf. After this limited period, pricing will be set at $0.20 per million input tokens, $1.50 per million output tokens, and $0.02 per million cached input tokens via the xAI API.

To support adoption, xAI released a Prompt Engineering Guide for Grok Code Fast 1 to help users maximize the tool’s potential.

Earlier this month, xAI sparked security and privacy concerns when Google indexed hundreds of thousands of Grok conversations.