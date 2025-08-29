Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks

thumbnail Grok Code Fast 1: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Speedy AI for Coding Tasks

Image credit: Elon Musk via Tesla YouTube

Written By
thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi
Aminu Abdullahi
Aug 29, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has introduced a new coding-focused model named Grok Code Fast 1, which it describes as both “speedy and economical.” The model, launched on Aug. 28, is designed to help developers complete coding tasks quickly by reducing the slow loops often encountered in coding assistants.

In its announcement, xAI said, “We built grok-code-fast-1 from scratch, starting with a brand-new model architecture. To lay a robust foundation, we carefully assembled a pre-training corpus rich with programming-related content.” The model was further refined with real-world pull requests and high-quality coding tasks.

According to the company, Grok Code Fast 1 has been trained to handle tools such as grep, the terminal, and file editing, making it suitable for daily coding environments within popular IDEs.

What developers can do with Grok Code Fast 1

Grok Code Fast 1 supports a range of programming languages, including TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go. According to xAI, it can build projects from scratch, answer complex questions about codebases, and fix bugs with minimal oversight.

The model also scored 70.8% on the SWE-Bench-Verified benchmark, an evaluation commonly used to measure AI coding capabilities. While xAI highlighted the benchmark, it stressed that real-world developer feedback was critical in shaping the tool’s usability.

xAI said its engineering team placed special emphasis on responsiveness. The company claims the model can make multiple tool calls almost instantly, thanks to new serving techniques and caching optimizations. This allows developers to see results in real time rather than waiting through slower reasoning loops.

Performance, future updates, and main competitors

Mario Rodriguez, chief product officer at GitHub, praised the model’s performance during testing.

“In early testing, Grok Code Fast has shown both its speed and quality in agentic coding tasks,” he said. “Empowering developers with powerful tools is a core part of our mission at GitHub Copilot, and this is a compelling new option for our developers.”

xAI confirmed that it plans to update Grok Code Fast 1 frequently, with improvements rolling out in “days rather than weeks.” A new version supporting multimodal inputs, parallel tool calling, and extended context length is already in training.

With this launch, xAI joins a growing list of companies, such as Microsoft with GitHub Copilot and OpenAI with Codex, that are pushing agentic coding assistants as the next step in software development.

Free trial through partners

To attract early users, xAI has made the model available for free for one week through selected partners, including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Cline, Roo Code, Kilo Code, opencode, and Windsurf. After this limited period, pricing will be set at $0.20 per million input tokens, $1.50 per million output tokens, and $0.02 per million cached input tokens via the xAI API.

To support adoption, xAI released a Prompt Engineering Guide for Grok Code Fast 1 to help users maximize the tool’s potential.

Earlier this month, xAI sparked security and privacy concerns when Google indexed hundreds of thousands of Grok conversations.

thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi

Aminu Abdullahi is an experienced B2B technology and finance writer and award-winning public speaker. He is the co-author of the e-book, The Ultimate Creativity Playbook, and has written for various publications, including TechRepublic, eWEEK, Enterprise Networking Planet, eSecurity Planet, CIO Insight, Enterprise Storage Forum, IT Business Edge, Webopedia, Software Pundit, Geekflare and more.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail New Alibaba AI Chip Could Replace Nvidia Hardware in China
Latest News
New Alibaba AI Chip Could Replace Nvidia Hardware in China
Megan Crouse
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Microsoft’s New AI Models Add More Naturalistic Speech to Copilot – and Rival OpenAI
Latest News
Microsoft’s New AI Models Add More Naturalistic Speech to Copilot – and Rival OpenAI
Megan Crouse
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail ChatGPT’s Influence Examined After Greenwich Man Kills Mother and Himself
Latest News
ChatGPT’s Influence Examined After Greenwich Man Kills Mother and Himself
Liz Ticong
Aug 29, 2025
thumbnail Top 100 Consumer AI Apps: Google’s Making Serious Moves
Latest News
Top 100 Consumer AI Apps: Google’s Making Serious Moves
Grant Harvey
Aug 29, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information