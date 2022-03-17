Is it possible that a technology as complex as AI can be fully democratized?

I spoke with Sri Ambati, CEO of H2O.ai, about the AI and deep learning sector, and his company’s goal of making AI accessible to a larger audience by offering a low code AI development platform.

Let’s look at the landscape for deep learning. It seems that deep learning technology is far ahead of where most companies are. Where do you see deep learning in its adoption curve?

What are the problems that deep learning solves that the AI used by many companies currently cannot address?

What is H20 Hydrogen Torch? How does it help companies create NLP models without coding?

What do you see as the future of democratizing AI? I know that’s part of H20’s mission. But even apart from the company, what forces will act to democratize AI?

