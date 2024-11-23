eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

IBM and AMD have announced a groundbreaking collaboration to deploy AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. The collaboration extends support for AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators within IBM’s watsonx AI platform, alongside integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI inferencing capabilities, promising robust performance and flexibility for compute-intensive workloads.

Slated for availability in the first half of 2025, this initiative is designed to revolutionize generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications for enterprise clients.

What Makes AMD Instinct MI300X Accelerators Stand Out?

The AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators are optimized to support large-scale AI deployments and offer the following:

Support for Large Model Inferencing: Equipped with 192GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3), these accelerators enable inferencing of the largest AI models with fewer GPUs, potentially lowering operational costs.

Equipped with 192GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3), these accelerators enable inferencing of the largest AI models with fewer GPUs, potentially lowering operational costs. Enhanced Performance: Integration with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, Kubernetes Service, and Red Hat OpenShift optimizes AI application performance.

Integration with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, Kubernetes Service, and Red Hat OpenShift optimizes AI application performance. Scalable AI Resources: The accelerators will be integrated into IBM’s watsonx AI platform, helping enterprise clients scale workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

A Vision for Enterprise AI

This partnership highlights both companies’ shared vision of empowering enterprise clients with cutting-edge AI infrastructure.

“As enterprises continue adopting larger AI models and datasets, it is critical that accelerators can handle compute-intensive workloads with high performance and scalability,” said Philip Guido, AMD’s Executive VP.

Alan Peacock, IBM’s General Manager of Cloud, emphasized the collaboration’s focus on providing enterprise clients with cost-effective, high-performance AI solutions that prioritize compliance and security for regulated industries.

What Does It Mean for Enterprise Clients?

This alliance reinforces IBM’s and AMD’s commitment to delivering transformative AI technologies for enterprise clients worldwide, offering the following benefits:

Cost Optimization: Fewer GPUs are needed for running large models, reducing inferencing expenses.

Fewer GPUs are needed for running large models, reducing inferencing expenses. Enhanced Security: IBM Cloud’s compliance capabilities make it ideal for regulated industries.

IBM Cloud’s compliance capabilities make it ideal for regulated industries. Flexibility: IBM Cloud Virtual Servers and container support ensure scalable deployment options.

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers and container support ensure scalable deployment options. Wide Ecosystem Support: Compatible with Red Hat OpenShift AI platforms and large language models like IBM’s Granite family.

The IBM AI Accelerator powered by AMD Instinct MI300X on IBM Cloud is set to redefine enterprise AI. General availability is expected in early 2025, with more updates to come.