IMAX is taking a bold step toward revolutionizing content localization with the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The Canadian theater giant recently partnered with Dubai-based startup Camb.ai to integrate its AI speech translation models into original content, including documentaries. This move comes as IMAX looks to scale its reach and engage more viewers worldwide, particularly as demand for non-English content surges.

AI Speech Translation Set to Revolutionize IMAX’s Global Strategy

With global content consumption on the rise, non-English language content is rapidly gaining traction, even in traditionally English-dominant markets like the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. A PwC report indicates that the entertainment and media industry grew by five percent to $2.8 trillion in 2023, and is expected to continue its expansion, albeit at a slower rate, reaching $3.4 trillion in the next five years.

This growth is fueled in part by the increasing popularity of non-English content, with Netflix reporting a staggering 90 percent growth in viewership of non-English content in the U.K. over the past three years. Here’s what you need to know:

IMAX is harnessing Camb.ai’s AI speech models, including Boli and Mars, to translate and localize its content for global audiences.

These AI models are available through Camb.ai’s DubStudio platform and support over 140 languages, including many low-resource languages, ensuring that content reaches diverse markets where traditional localization methods may struggle.

Camb.ai’s Boli model provides speech-to-text translation, while Mars handles speech emulation, ensuring that the nuances of the original performance are preserved.

The AI can translate content in real-time, with up to 10 languages simultaneously and minimal latency. Camb.ai’s technology has already been successfully used in live sports events, such as the Australian Open and Major League Soccer, showcasing its capabilities in high-stakes environments.

Camb.ai’s Specialized Approach to AI Translation

Camb.ai’s co-founder and CTO, Akshat Prakash, emphasized that the focus is on creating specialized, high-performing models rather than broad, multi-tasking AI tools. Prakash, a former Apple engineer who helped develop Siri’s AI and machine learning models, said that Camb.ai’s models are fine-tuned to deliver optimal results for speech translation without relying on internet-scraped data.

The startup carefully sources its datasets, with 70 percent coming from academic-licensed sources and the remaining 30 percent refined through early partnerships. This unique approach is set to transform how content is localized in the entertainment industry, making AI-driven translation more accessible and cost-effective for global media companies like IMAX.

IMAX-Camb.ai Partnership in a Nutshell

IMAX’s partnership with Camb.ai is still in its early stages, with a gradual rollout planned, beginning with high-resource languages. Mark Welton, president of IMAX Global, said the company is excited to explore the potential of this technology to enhance its global content strategy and connect with viewers in new ways. As AI continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, this collaboration could signal a new era for content localization.

