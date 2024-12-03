eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

As the growth of power-hungry artificial intelligence dramatically reshapes Europe’s data center landscape, Ireland—once the heart of the continent’s tech industry—could be losing its edge. Ireland’s energy infrastructure and hyperscale data centers are struggling to keep pace with the surge in AI demands, threatening its position as Europe’s data hub.

Ireland’s Data Center Dominance at Risk

Data centers are the backbone of the digital world, supporting everything from movie streaming to email services. Ireland has long been a key player in this field, with Dublin serving as Europe’s leading hyperscale data center hub. According to Synergy Research Group, Dublin ranks as the third-largest hub globally, behind only northern Virginia and London.

Hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google rely on vast networks of data centers to power their cloud services. However, as AI’s insatiable appetite for electricity grows, the country’s energy grid is being stretched thin.

The Growing Power Crisis

AI’s electricity needs are expected to double by 2026, putting enormous pressure on Ireland’s power supply. The lack of sufficient grid upgrades has prompted EirGrid, the country’s electricity network operator, to impose a moratorium on new data center applications in the Dublin region since November 2021.

Data centers already account for 21 percent of Ireland’s electricity consumption, outpacing urban households for the first time. The energy regulator warns of power shortages and rising consumer costs due to the speed of demand growth outpacing infrastructure development.

“This is a risk we must take very seriously,” said Seán Kelly, a member of the European Parliament. Kelly also emphasized the need to balance power reliability with business investment. “We should not be in a position where we have to turn away business.”

France and the Nordics Poised to Gain

As Ireland grapples with its energy constraints, other European countries may be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for data centers. France has a significant nuclear energy capacity, and the Nordic countries have cooler climates and abundant renewable energy, making them more attractive alternatives for hyperscalers.

According to a McKinsey report, energy-efficient locations with low-carbon electricity will be critical in the years to come. Tech giants looking to minimize costs and meet net-zero targets are already targeting the Nordics and France. In this fast-evolving landscape, Ireland faces a pivotal moment. The next few years will determine whether the country can modernize its energy infrastructure to keep its cloud dominance intact or whether it will cede ground to other European nations.