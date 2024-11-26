eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Israel has earned its reputation as “the startup nation,” with one startup for every 1,100 citizens. Now Israeli AI companies are leveraging this innovation-driven culture to achieve remarkable progress, as highlighted in a recent report.

Israel’s Long View is Yielding Rewards

According to Startup Nation Central’s Israel’s World-Class AI Powerhouse: Leading through Applied Innovation, AI startups represent just 30 percent of the overall tech ecosystem in Israel but account for 40 percent of total funding rounds, securing an impressive 47 percent of total investments.

This growth is driven by “the synergy between Israel’s vibrant startup ecosystem, multinational investments, and academic collaboration,” according to Startup Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson. It’s hardly surprising, as Israel has consistently taken a proactive rather than reactive stance on disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence. AI in Israel isn’t just about riding the wave.

“We’ve been driving it for a long time,” Eidan Siniver, CTO at Israeli venture and company building group Team8 told eWeek. “What others see as an AI gold rush, we see as harvesting seeds we planted years ago.”

In 2014, there were 783 active AI companies in Israel compared to 2,170 in 2023, indicating a 170 percent growth against the 12 percent growth of non-AI companies. Much of this growth happened between 2014 and 2019, before the launch of large language models (LLM) and generative AI tech.

“Israel has become a sort of ‘AI kitchen’ of the global tech industry,” Siniver said. More than 430 multinational corporations (MNCs) currently operate research and development centers in Israel. Six of these are members of the “Magnificent Seven,” a tech giant group consisting of Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla.

Israel Outperforming American AI Companies

This global appeal is also reflected in Israel’s AI acquisition landscape. By considering exit activities as a distinct signal of quality, the report reveals that Israeli AI companies have “outperformed their overall ecosystem representation in exit activities” since 2021. Between 2014 and 2023, the acquisition ratio stands at four American AI startups to one Israeli startup.

The Israeli government has also been a significant contributor to this growth. By creating a supportive regulatory environment, investing in research and development through initiatives like Israel’s 1 billion NIS National AI Program, and encouraging public-private partnerships, the government has created fertile ground for innovation to thrive.

As AI continues to redefine industries, Israel’s concentrated efforts to nurture this sector will undoubtedly influence its economic trajectory and its role on the global stage.