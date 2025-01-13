eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In the January 2025 edition its biannual Future of Jobs Report, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said that 41 percent of companies anticipate workforce reductions in the next five years due to artificial intelligence, citing skills obsolescence caused by AI and other technological advancements. The WEF, an international non-governmental advocacy and think tank organization, published the report in advance of its annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, which will take place from January 20 to 24. Its findings show the impact AI has already had on the workforce and hints at the dramatic changes we can expect it to bring in the future.

AI Statistics from the Future of Jobs Report

For this edition of the Future of Jobs Report, the WEF surveyed over 1,000 global employers, which represent more than 14 million workers, 22 industry clusters, and 55 economies around the world. This large sample size provides insights into the workforce trends and AI statistics that companies anticipate over the next five years.

Job cuts weren’t the only AI impact the report uncovered. In response to questions about various aspects of artificial intelligence and the workforce, it found the following:

Half of employers plan to reorient their business in response to artificial intelligence

Two-thirds of employers plan to hire talent with specific AI skills, such as prompt engineering

40 percent of employers anticipate reducing their workforce specifically where AI can automate tasks

AI Job Cut Predictions Depend on the Role

Not all roles are equally at risk of AI job cuts. Clerical and secretarial roles are expected to see the largest decrease in job openings, while technology and green energy jobs are expected to grow. As for specific job titles, the report cited cashiers, ticket clerks, administrative assistants, and executive secretaries as among those expected to see the largest decline in absolute numbers. In addition, postal service clerks, bank tellers, and data entry clerks will be increasingly replaced by AI models as automation improves.

In contrast, technology-related jobs are expected to see the largest growth percentage-wise. Some of the most in-demand positions include big data specialists, fintech engineers, AI and machine learning specialists, prompt engineers, and software and application developers. Green and energy transition roles, especially technical roles, are also expected to grow very quickly within the next five years. Specific job titles mentioned in the report include autonomous and electric vehicle specialists, environmental engineers, and renewable energy engineers.

