Get a front row seat to hear real stories from customers and AWS leaders about navigating pressing topics, learn about new product launches, watch demos, and get behind-the-scenes insights. You can catch all the excitement on the AWS Partner Network YouTube channel, where we’ll be sharing breaking news and exclusive insights alongside our competency partners.

Day 1: GenAI LIVE!

Tuesday, December 3rd | 11a.m. – 5p.m. PT



Day 2: Security LIVE!

Wednesday, December 4th | 11a.m. – 5p.m. PT



Day 3: Industries LIVE!

Thursday, December 5th | 10a.m. – 4p.m. PT