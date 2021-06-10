I spoke with Bob Friday, CTO of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business, about getting your organization ready for artificial intelligence. Key point: this includes making sure your AI system is fed enough data – enough quality data. Among the topics we discussed:

The state of AI, based on a new research report.

What data challenges do organizations need to quickly address in order to correctly inform AI systems?

How the consistent expiration of data can lead to non-optimal AI.

Why there needs to be a common telemetry standard to make obtaining data for AI easier.

The future of AI in the enterprise.

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video:

