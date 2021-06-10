I spoke with Bob Friday, CTO of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business, about getting your organization ready for artificial intelligence. Key point: this includes making sure your AI system is fed enough data – enough quality data. Among the topics we discussed:
- The state of AI, based on a new research report.
- What data challenges do organizations need to quickly address in order to correctly inform AI systems?
- How the consistent expiration of data can lead to non-optimal AI.
- Why there needs to be a common telemetry standard to make obtaining data for AI easier.
- The future of AI in the enterprise.
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
Bob Friday, CTO of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business, talks about taking steps to help your business deploy AI, focusing on the need for quality data.
- James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire
- eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/
- eWEEKNews eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/
- eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau